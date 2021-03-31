Opinion | Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'A change gon' come'

Dear Republicans:

Let’s just say this plainly. You are a people lacking integrity and honor. And you have not a thimbleful of respect for one of this nation’s most sacred principles:

Meaning equality under the law. One person, one vote.

That harsh appraisal is necessitated by your response to losing the 2020 election. First, you pretended you didn’t, embracing the anti-fact hogwash your craven leader spewed like a broken sewer pipe. Then a mob of your voters breached the U.S. Capitol, killing a police officer, and many of you made excuses for it. Finally, you introduced 253 voter-suppression bills in statehouses across the country, including one signed last week by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

It restricts the use of drop boxes, cuts back on early voting and allows the state to take over municipal elections — i.e. for Republicans to decide which ballots from Democratic counties should be counted. You even had the testicular effrontery to make it a crime to hand out or accept snacks or drinks in the long lines snaking out of polling places, lines that are only long in the first place because you made an ordeal out of a civic duty.