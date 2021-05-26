Opinion | Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'Isn't it time we moved on?'

Last week, a group of Capitol Police officers sent an anonymous letter to news media complaining that some of us have downplayed the events of Jan. 6. You’d think officers were beaten with pipes and bats. You’d think they were sprayed with bear spray. You’d think 140 of them were injured, that one lost the tip of a finger, some sustained brain injuries, one lost an eye.

You’d think we didn’t really believe that Blue Lives Matter.

Don’t be fooled by what you think you heard, saw and remember. Don’t be fooled by what you think you know.

Life becomes much simpler once you learn to only hear, see and remember the things you choose, the things that don’t challenge you, that help you put the world into tidy little boxes. The truth is what you need it to be, and the truth here is that a bunch of patriots had a swell time touring the Capitol. You didn’t see anything else because there was nothing else to see. And if you think you did, you didn’t.

That's why we should stop all this talk about an investigation, OK? Let’s move on. Not that we’re scared.

Do we seem scared to you?

Leonard Pitts is a columnist for The Miami Herald. His columns include his own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. Readers may contact him via email at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

