Opinion | Leonard Pitts Jr.: We've failed our children

Don’t get me wrong, we grieve when adults die like this, too — and Lord knows that happens far too often. But it is a special kind of awful when it happens to you, our children. You are our babies, the vessels of our hope. What kind of people are we, that we murder our own hope?

And here, someone will want me to mention abortion, a medical procedure mommies sometimes use to take the fetus — a fetus is what we call a human being before birth, while it is still developing into a baby — out of their tummies. That kills the fetus, which is why some people say abortion should be against the law. Many more disagree. The two sides debate over when, exactly, a fetus becomes a person — in other words, when it should be seen, and protected, as a child.

It’s an argument they’ve been having since I was your age. It’s one they’ll still be having when you are mine.

But here’s the thing: once you’re born, the argument is over. Once you’re born, no one can deny that you deserve to be seen — and protected — as a child. And that’s what we haven’t done.