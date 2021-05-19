Opinion | Leonard Pitts Jr.: 'What’s Going On' still feels urgent, still feels now

All of this is part of why it still resonates. But there is one reason more.

One seldom hears anyone talk about — much less sing about — the existential pain of being alive, the sheer exhaustion sometimes of simply being, in a world stained by sins of malice, abuse, selfishness and despair. But Gaye did. So this masterpiece — named the greatest album ever by Rolling Stone — doesn’t get old or become corroded with nostalgia because it is tethered not to time, but to that common brokenness and the shared humanity from which it springs.

“Mother, mother” could be a woman whose son died in Vietnam — or Tamika Palmer, whose daughter Breonna Taylor died in Louisville.

“Brother, brother, brother” could be someone who overdosed in ’71 — or Ahmaud Arbery, killed in February for jogging while Black.

“Make me wanna holler,” sang Gaye, as the album came to an end, “throw up both my hands.” And who, alive in this world, hasn’t at some point felt exactly that? The question he posed 50 years ago compels us still for one reason above all.

We don’t have an answer yet.

