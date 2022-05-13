Opinion | Mark Denzler: Playing politics won’t solve the energy crisis

In the Land of Lincoln, we pride ourselves on the common-sense approach we take to solving our political differences. However, as gas prices continue to soar, we’ve seen Congress depart from that approach.

While consumers in Illinois have been suffering from some of the highest gas prices in the nation, we saw lawmakers in Washington lead a hearing in the House Energy and Commerce Committee last week entitled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump” that was more of a political play than a constructive conversation.

As Americans, it’s frustrating to see members of Congress choose to score political points instead of trying to drive real change by lowering energy prices, ultimately fumbling an opportunity to work with leaders from our energy industry to advance real support for everyday consumers. Instead, they chose to allege “war profiteering” and hurl a host of accusations at the industry leaders.

For far too long have we seen our federal government make short-sighted policy decisions like not holding new lease sales for oil and gas production on federal land, refusing to develop a five-year plan for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline.

These decisions in Washington have undoubtedly landed us in the position we find ourselves in today. And similar restrictive policymaking in Illinois has only made the problem worse, with regulation strangling access to our very own resources. No better example showcases this problem than the effort led by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association to explore hydraulic fracking for natural gas, which was ultimately shut down by onerous state regulations. Resources that would help drive down costs and increase domestic production – both purported goals of our lawmakers – are being left in the ground.

Americans don’t want to hear political banter and our politicians chase soundbites; they want to hear collaborative conversations proposing solutions for the energy crisis.

It’s time Congress comes together and develops an American energy agenda that will not only meet our nation’s climate goals, but allow our nation to meet our energy demand reliably by using our domestic oil and natural gas resources.

Because oil and natural gas consumption is still projected to make up 50% of our global total energy mix into 2050, providing the world with access to American oil and natural gas will be crucial in helping us to drive down global emissions.

Congress has shown they are willing to work together though, as recently a ban on Russian oil and natural gas was almost unanimously approved. Now is time for us to fill that void for reliable sources of energy with domestically produced oil and natural gas.

To the members of our Illinois Congressional Delegation, we sincerely hope that you will do what’s right and work to assure that Americans from all walks of life have access to affordable and reliable energy sources.

Playing politics won’t solve the energy crisis!

Mark Denzler is the president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities.

