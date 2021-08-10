Opinion | Michael Stumo: Biden’s New 'Buy American' Rules Could Be a Game-Changer for U.S. Industry

The major problem, though, is China’s ongoing subsidization of its state-owned factories—including billions of dollars annually for everything from steel and electronics to solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs). This has helped China to become the world’s primary supplier for key industrial commodities—and also driven many of America’s high-tech producers out of business. Overall, the United States has lost an estimated 3.7 million good jobs to China over the past 20 years. And Beijing has become the world’s top supplier for many of the components needed to make infrastructure investment possible.