Opinion | Michelle Singletary: Remote work should be a permanent employee benefit

In prepping for the discussion, I read a report, "The Future of Benefits," from Care.com. This report and many others unequivocally show that having the flexibility to care for yourself and others without the stress of worrying about keeping your job or forgoing promotions makes you a better employee.

"One of the few benefits of the covid-19 pandemic is that it has put a spotlight on the challenges and vulnerabilities that workers have faced all along," the Care.com report said. "While employers had seen statistics demonstrating that juggling work and care responsibilities adversely affects productivity, retention, absenteeism, and employee health, the pandemic has brought that to the forefront with unprecedented clarity."

Here's another important observation from the report: "In our understandable hunger to get 'back to normal,' we may want to forget the unsolicited insights this crisis has generated. But we can't, and we shouldn't, because the 'New Normal' need not look like the old one."

Recommendations from the report include making permanent many of the temporary remote work options companies instituted to avoid increasing the number of COVID-19 cases. What more proof do businesses need than the last 18 months, which showed many workers can do their jobs from anywhere. Why have rigid return-to-work policies?