Opinion | Mike Baltz: 'Burned' by bad takes on forest management

The current wildfire in Yosemite National Park, fueled in part by climate change, has once again brought attention to the importance of forest management on public lands. And it is a sobering reminder of the folly of removing fire from fire-adapted landscapes.

To that point, when I visited Sequoia National Park earlier this summer, crews were in the park prepping for a prescribed scheduled for the next day – no doubt a response to fires there in 2020 that scorched and killed many of the giant sequoias in the park.

As someone who promotes the value of forest management - management that includes prescribed fire and ecological timber harvest - I think it’s important to talk about that kind of management in the context of climate change.

This is an especially appropriate topic for Southern Illinois because we have hundreds of thousands of forested acres in the region.

And it’s a timely topic too, because there is a movement afoot locally, and across the country that is promoting limiting forest management as a legitimate way to fight climate change.

To be clear, there is overwhelming scientific agreement that the current climate crisis is due to the widespread burning of fossil fuels. And like the IPCC reports have made frighteningly clear, the only way to avert a climate catastrophe will be to significantly reduce CO2 emissions much sooner-than-later.

Of course, trees, and plants in general, do remove carbon from the atmosphere via photosynthesis and they sequester, or store, carbon in their leaves, wood, and roots. With the temperate rainforests of the Northwest appropriately celebrated as globally significant carbon sinks.

The good news is that there are more forested acres in North America today than at any time in the recent past. Certainly, there are more forested acres in southern Illinois today than there were in the 1930s, when the Shawnee National Forest was established. And those existing forests are working to fight climate change every day.

Globally, reforestation schemes have become popular as nations struggle to make progress controlling their carbon emissions. And planting billions of trees across the world is a no-brainer climate change mitigation strategy.

But what about managing existing forests? How does that jibe with fighting climate change?

Well, some forests like the temperate rainforests don’t seem to require much management at all, and are best left alone, while fire-dependent forest types, like the oak-hickory forests in southern Illinois, require tending to stay viable.

What might be confusing to some, I think, is that managing forests with fire can seem counterintuitive in this time of climate change.

But it’s important to remember that fire is a natural ecological process and that many forest types require fire to regenerate. Additionally, it’s important to know that humans have been using fire to manage forests in North America for thousands of years.

In his book Ecological Indian, historian Shepard Krech III cites many first-hand accounts of a North America barely touched by Europeans.

Krech writes, “In 1632, somewhere off the mid-Atlantic coast, a Dutch mariner and merchant named David Pietersz. de Vries wrote about a land "smelt before it was seen." Krech continues, “On arrival, Europeans would find thick clouds of hazy smoke enveloping the land, grasslands reduced to charred stubble, and park-like forests clear of undergrowth.”

Krech concludes, “By the time Europeans arrived, … Indians had long since altered the landscape by burning or clearing woodland for farming and fuel.”

That managed landscape and those managed forests were the Edens described by early explorers.

And, of course, atmospheric CO2 levels did not begin to rise until long after fire had been largely removed from the North American landscape.

Meanwhile, the effort to keep fires out of forests, over the last hundred years or so, has clearly not been a good idea, with climate fueled catastrophic fires occurring seemingly annually somewhere on the planet.

Needless to say, charred forests don’t sequester any carbon.

Thankfully, these days, most people understand that forest management, that includes putting fire back into fire-dependent landscapes, is good for the forests and can make them less susceptible to ecosystem destroying fires.

To suggest removing fire from forests as a legitimate way to fight climate change is a dangerous false flag that flies in the face of history and science and literally threatens the forests that are so important to us.

In the end, friends, my hope is that we can all agree that in a rapidly warming world, what we need are more forests, not less forest management.