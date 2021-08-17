Opinion | Peter Z. Grossman: Border “Adjustments:” A Really Bad Way to Address Climate Change

The European Union and Democrats in Congress think a good way to address climate change is by imposing what is euphemistically called “carbon border adjustments.” They should be called what they really are: “punitive tariffs.”

What else should one call taxes that rich countries want to impose on developing countries based on a determination of what an extra ton of carbon dioxide costs the planet? It’s not just absurd; it’s grotesque.

Tariffs, economic theory and history teach us, are almost always bad in principle. These border tariffs are the worst of the worst.

Here are four reasons why.

1) There’s no agreed-on cost to society of carbon emissions. Nor is it clear just how much excess CO2 foreign producers actually emit in the production of any particular good.

In other words, it will be presumed that if there is no internal tax on carbon at least equal to our determination of what should be the price of carbon, and the price of the good is deemed to be too low (i.e. lower than ours), then it will be taxed at the border according to what the importing country (the U.S.) decides is the social cost of the added carbon emissions.