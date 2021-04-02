Opinion | Poshard: Hancock's criticisms of JALC board are baseless

First, he criticized the $1.6 million Logan had to reimburse the state. He fails to mention one of the primary drivers of loss was the decision by the Illinois Community College Board to change the manner in which the college could claim credit hours at the Community Health Education Center from course enrollment to membership. A lot of current worker training had to be changed so it did not generate credit hours in the same way Logan had been crediting hours in the past. Ironically, both of these practices were the result of practices Dr. Hancock put in place when he was president and now he blames the board. These changes have affected the loss of credit hours and enrollment over the years, just as the pandemic has.