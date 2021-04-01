Opinion | Ray Hancock: Vote Hightower, Streuter, and Clark for JALC board

The purpose of this viewpoint is to acknowledge current and past issues at John A. Logan College and make a voting recommendation to the public.

For over 50 years and counting, John A. Logan College has been an important economic, cultural, and educational force in Southern Illinois – building and supporting the five-county district and all of the Southern Illinois region. I have been pleased to be a positive factor in that effort.

John A Logan College became known through the 1980’s and 1990’s as a Southern Illinois leader, known by the Illinois Community College Board staff as one of the five stars in the crown of the entire Illinois community college system, the third largest system in the U.S. The college earned state recognition by providing quality programs, highly trained professional staff, excellent/adequate facilities, large/steady student enrollment, a sound budget, and positive community education/public image.

All of this success began to go awry sometime in the mid 2000s. First, the college was accused and found guilty by the ICCB of submitting and receiving reimbursement for improper credit hours. This resulted in a demand for repayment of $1,600,000 over the next five years during a State budget impasse.