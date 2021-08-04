Opinion | Richard Williams: Are We Entering the ‘Age of the Individual?’

While Independence Day is now well behind us and the dog days of summer rage on, we should continue to celebrate a spirit of individual independence. While we’re social creatures, a spirit of autonomy has advanced humanity throughout the ages—from the Agricultural Age to the Industrial Revolution to the Information Age, which (while challenging in some respects) has improved countless livelihoods in dramatic fashion. As the 50-year-old Information Age turns to a new phase, what comes next?

Some have suggested it will be the Age of Curation, where we must sort through massive amounts of information (big data) and utilize it effectively. Others suggest it will be the Experience Age. This is about the dominance of intangible values. The key here is that people want experiences more than they want “things,” and they want to be immersed in stories virtually. One clue is that LinkedIn, the networking platform built around tangible professional goals, still feels compelled to incorporate more video, content sharing, and personal branding.