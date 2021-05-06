Opinion | Ruth Marcus: Biden has set an ambitious goal. I say, go for it.

WASHINGTON — Bill Clinton used his 1996 State of the Union address to push for school uniforms. George W. Bush called in 2004 for athletes "to get rid of steroids now." President Joe Biden, in his first speech to a joint session of Congress, asked for . . . pretty much everything.

Former New York governor Mario Cuomo famously observed that a politician campaigns in poetry and governs in prose. Biden campaigned, to the extent he could, in little-noticed policy papers that many people are now surprised to see him trying to implement. The twin disasters of Donald Trump and the pandemic blotted out much in the way of policy discussion, and understandably so. The election was, as Biden said, a battle for the soul of America, not for paid family leave.

Even so, the scope of Biden's ambitions, and his insistence on not jettisoning campaign policy dreams in the face of political constraints, marks a striking difference from the more limited ambitions of his predecessors.

"I have to say that we all know our government has been just great at building programs," Clinton said in his first address to Congress in 1993. "The time has come to show the American people that we can limit them, too, that we cannot only start things but we can actually stop things."