Opinion | Ruth Marcus: Supreme Court precedent and the looming question over Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — “In most matters,” Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis observed in 1932, “it is more important that the applicable rule of law be settled than that it be settled right.” But sticking with precedent is not, as Brandeis noted, an “inexorable command.”

So the court has developed a series of principles for applying the doctrine of stare decisis, the presumption that a ruling, even one with which a justice disagrees, should be allowed to stand. Was the decision “poorly reasoned” or “grievously wrong”? Has the decision proved unworkable in practice? Is it inconsistent with other rulings? Have the underlying facts changed? Importantly, to what degree have those affected come to rely on it?

Now, as a six-justice conservative majority considers whether and when to jettison precedents — including rulings establishing and reaffirming a constitutional right to abortion — the question arises: Are all of these tests just so much legalistic incantation and box-checking to justify a preexisting inclination?

That is, aren’t the justices, on both sides, simply junking the cases they really hate, maybe holding their noses and letting some other rulings remain on the books, and pretending they are proceeding according to an agreed-upon set of principles?