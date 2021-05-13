Opinion | Ruth Marcus: The decline and fall of Elise Stefanik

There she vowed to "fully support" the bogus audit of the Arizona presidential election results, and praised Trump as the "strongest supporter of any president when it comes to standing up for the Constitution."

None of this was foreseen. Stefanik represents a sprawling district in Upstate New York that twice voted for Barack Obama (plus John Kerry, Al Gore and Bill Clinton - twice) in previous contests. Democrats held the seat for 22 years until Stefanik won in 2014 - at 30, then the youngest woman ever elected to the House.

Whether out of conviction, belief that it was smart politics in a purplish district, or both, Stefanik at first distanced herself from Trump. During the 2016 campaign, she criticized his convention attack on a Gold Star military family, his "inappropriate, offensive comments" on the "Access Hollywood" tape, and his statements on NATO and Vladimir Putin.