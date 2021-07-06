Opinion | Ruth Marcus: The Trump case may be unusual. But if true, it's brazen tax fraud.

As the indictment portrayed, Weisselberg maneuvered to avoid paying taxes on things large and small. He lived in Manhattan, but falsely declared his residence elsewhere to avoid paying New York City resident taxes, which would have added up to $238,000 over 16 years. He got the company to pay for new beds, flat screen televisions and carpeting for his home in Florida, but didn't report that as income. He got the money for his annual holiday tips by having a check made out to another company employee, who duly turned over the cash for Weisselberg to dole out - nearly $30,000 over six years - and again, did not report it as income.

The most astonishing - and damning - part is that the Trump Organization kept careful records of it all. It maintained two sets of books, one that showed Weisselberg's compensation as reported to tax authorities, the second that recorded in detail how much he was actually receiving - as the indictment explains, "ensuring that he was not paid more than his pre-authorized, fixed amount of gross compensation." Underreporting the compensation didn't just help Weisselberg - it benefited the Trump Organization, which avoided having to ante up for payroll taxes on the unreported income.

What does all of this have to do with the former president - and would the case have been pursued if it didn't involve him?