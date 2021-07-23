Opinion | Shaun Flanagan: COVID Rescue Plan Must Tackle Long-Term Challenges

And, of course, the coronavirus has also significantly affected physical health outcomes. Adult mortality rates, which were already on the rise, have been further impacted by the hundreds of thousands of Covid-related deaths in the U.S. Between 2019 and 2020, the mortality rate for those aged 15-64 increased by 20 percent, and the likelihood of a 65-year-old dying before they reach the age of 85, which had been falling in recent years, increased substantially from 49 to 57 percent.

Despite these serious challenges, there is also much to be optimistic about. The U.S. ranks 18 for prosperity out of 167 countries globally. Furthermore, prior to the pandemic, prosperity had been rising continuously for more than a decade as a result of long-term improvements across many areas, providing a strong foundation upon which to reset and rebuild.