Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A want vs a need

We’re going to backpedal a bit for a second. Easy assembly was a primary consideration while researching blinds. The one I selected, ummm ordered, er bought, promised it would pop up in seconds. That should have scared me off immediately.

The instructions tucked into the pocket of the blind’s carrying case suggested, strongly, that two people set up the blind — an interesting development since this is a one-person blind.

Fortunately, the blind pretty much popped up on its own, and relatively quickly at that.

So, I positioned it about 10 feet in front of a couple bird feeders, crawled inside and waited for, or if, the birds would return. I had just settled down inside the blind when my wife opened the back door and asked if Will, our three-year-old grandson who underwent a COVID-19 screening to spend a couple days with grandma and grandpa could join me.

My answer was really irrelevant as Will was already sprinting toward the blind.

Once inside, he crawled on my lap. I showed him the feeders and told him we’d have to be quiet so the birds would come back. And, he was amazingly quiet, speaking in nearly inaudible whispers.