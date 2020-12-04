Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: A want vs a need

As a child you learn the difference between wants and needs.
And, sometime during the aging process most of us reach a point where we don’t really NEED anything, at least in terms of possessions. Of course, you still have some wants, but if the object of your desire was something you actually needed … well, you’d already have it.
For the last couple years, I’ve been mulling buying a pop-up ground blind to use while photographing birds.
With Christmas coming, and my birthday a couple weeks in advance of Christmas, my wife recently asked if I needed anything. “There’s nothing I need,” I replied. However, I might have mentioned off-handedly that a photo blind wouldn’t disappoint me.
So, I may have gone online and searched for ideas. And, when I found a blind that looked appropriate, I might have said something like, “Hey, this might be what I was thinking about.”
Now, this isn’t a direct quote, it’s definitely a paraphrase, but my wife said, “Order it, and Happy Birthday.”
Through the wonders of online shopping a box arrived on our front porch just a couple days later, just before Thanksgiving.
Although we opted out of an extended family Thanksgiving meal, there was still a lot of hustle and bustle around the Winkeler household during the week. Finally, I retrieved the box from the hall closet Sunday afternoon.
We’re going to backpedal a bit for a second. Easy assembly was a primary consideration while researching blinds. The one I selected, ummm ordered, er bought, promised it would pop up in seconds. That should have scared me off immediately.
The instructions tucked into the pocket of the blind’s carrying case suggested, strongly, that two people set up the blind — an interesting development since this is a one-person blind.
Fortunately, the blind pretty much popped up on its own, and relatively quickly at that.
So, I positioned it about 10 feet in front of a couple bird feeders, crawled inside and waited for, or if, the birds would return. I had just settled down inside the blind when my wife opened the back door and asked if Will, our three-year-old grandson who underwent a COVID-19 screening to spend a couple days with grandma and grandpa could join me.
My answer was really irrelevant as Will was already sprinting toward the blind.
Once inside, he crawled on my lap. I showed him the feeders and told him we’d have to be quiet so the birds would come back. And, he was amazingly quiet, speaking in nearly inaudible whispers.
Several minutes passed without seeing a bird. However, we had heard the fluttering of beating wings all around us. At that point I remembered there were more feeders to our left. When I opened another flap, there was a Carolina chickadee sitting right in front of us.
It was gone by the time Will turned, so I called up a photo of a chickadee on my phone’s Audubon app. Will took the phone, studied the photo intently, then discovered the chickadee call section of the page. For the next few minutes the blind sounded like the sight of a chickadee convention.
Yet, just a minute or two later, another chickadee appeared at the feeder. Will was obviously enthralled, whispering excitedly to me that he had seen a “chickory.” Will turned out to have just one flaw as a birder, he got so excited every time we saw a different bird he ran to the house to tell grandma.
That, of course, turned out to be more fun than actually seeing the birds.
Turns out, that blind was something I actually needed.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
