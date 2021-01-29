Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Interactions with game wardens

While reading “Warden’s Hunt Club – Huntin’ Poachers-No Limits” last week, Anthony Petreikis’ book about his 26-year career with the Illinois Conservation Police, I was reminded of a couple interactions with “game wardens.”
As an outdoors writer, I tried to always be in compliance with the letter of the law. Not only am I a firm believer in hunting and fishing regulations, but the headline “Outdoors writer cited for conservation violations” was a recurring nightmare.
As it turns out over the span of a 30-year career some sources put me afoul with the law on a couple occasions.
I was finishing up the post-hunt interview one day when my source said, “I guess it’s safe to tell you now, but we’ve been trespassing for the last six hours.”
I nearly fainted.
There was another occasion when I learned after the fact that my source had bagged more than his daily limit. The paraphrased excuse was, “Well, I didn’t hunt yesterday. It all evens out.”
While there is a logical symmetry to that line of thinking, I doubt it would dissuade a CPO from issuing a ticket. There were two incidents involving personal contact with CPOs that stand out.
Many years ago, probably in the early 1990s, my parents came to spend a couple days with us. One of those days was reserved as a catfishing trip with my dad at Glen O. Jones Lake.
After piling our gear, snacks and cooler into the car, dad asked, “Do you think I’ll need a fishing license?”
Since Glen O. Jones is owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, we decided it would be a good idea if dad was properly licensed. After a short detour to a license vendor, we were on our way.
We found a shady spot on the bank and had just settled in when someone approached us – a CPO. The officer, I don’t remember his name, made the usual small talk. He asked where we were from, were we catching anything.
Then, he got down to business.
“Do you gentlemen mind showing me your fishing licenses?” he asked.
We complied. Since I was closer to the officer, dad handed me his license and I passed both of them to the CPO.
“You’ll want to be careful with mine,” dad said out of the blue, causing the office to raise a brow.
“The ink is still wet,” dad said. That comment set the tone for an enjoyable conversation that lasted several minutes.
The other incident occurred several years later while duck hunting at Rend Lake. A total of four of us piled into a buddy’s boat that was the size of a barge.
My buddy, who served as the party’s unofficial guide, went over a meticulous checklist before the hunt. We checked our shells to make sure there was no lead shot. We double-checked our licenses and duck stamps.
When it was deemed we were all in compliance, we got on the water. About daylight, a lone duck flew in front of the boat. One shot was fired and the duck dropped. Just as the dog brought the duck to us, we were approached by a CPO’s boat.
He checked our gear and asked to see our licenses. We were all in compliance … except our “guide.” He had left his wallet in his truck.
Fortunately, the officer allowed him to return to the truck to produce his paperwork. And, fortunately, that hunting party never made it into a CPO’s book.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.