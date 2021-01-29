Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Interactions with game wardens

After piling our gear, snacks and cooler into the car, dad asked, “Do you think I’ll need a fishing license?”

Since Glen O. Jones is owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, we decided it would be a good idea if dad was properly licensed. After a short detour to a license vendor, we were on our way.

We found a shady spot on the bank and had just settled in when someone approached us – a CPO. The officer, I don’t remember his name, made the usual small talk. He asked where we were from, were we catching anything.

Then, he got down to business.

“Do you gentlemen mind showing me your fishing licenses?” he asked.

We complied. Since I was closer to the officer, dad handed me his license and I passed both of them to the CPO.

“You’ll want to be careful with mine,” dad said out of the blue, causing the office to raise a brow.

“The ink is still wet,” dad said. That comment set the tone for an enjoyable conversation that lasted several minutes.

The other incident occurred several years later while duck hunting at Rend Lake. A total of four of us piled into a buddy’s boat that was the size of a barge.