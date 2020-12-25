Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Taking advantage of winter's best days

However, one of our most amazing encounters came two weeks ago.

Dec. 10 was an unseasonably warm day … if you had told me I’d be kayaking in Southern Illinois in mid-December I would have told you it was crazy. But, with sunny skies, light winds and the temperature close to 70 degrees, it seemed a rational thing to do.

We had been on the water just a few minutes when we saw a large bird soaring well overhead. From a distance, it was initially unclear whether the bird was a turkey vulture or a bald eagle. As the bird got closer it became clear we were being visited by an eagle, a bird making the transition from juvenile to adult plumage … always a red-letter day.

Amazingly, that was just the beginning.

Within minutes, the eagle was joined by a mature bird. They got closer and closer to us as they circled and were soon joined by another eagle. We had barely expressed our good fortune when a fourth eagle joined the mix.

By the time the fourth eagle arrived, they were directly overhead, circling at slightly above treetop level. Two of the birds circled in tight formation, tailgating each other in intricate aerial patterns. We watched for at least five minutes before they eventually disappeared over the trees.