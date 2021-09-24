Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Volunteers rally to clean Crab Orchard Lake

About 20 volunteers arrived at the Old Route 13 boat ramp on Crab Orchard Lake in Carterville around 8 a.m. Saturday.

After receiving brief instructions from U.S. Fish and Wildlife personnel, protective gloves and two large orange garbage bags we were turned loose to clean-up the lake’s shoreline. Earlier this summer the lake level was dropped nearly four feet to allow for repairs at the spillway.

That action exposed nearly eight decades of trash.

Still, given the number of volunteers and the modest amount of shoreline we were assigned, I thought the USFWS made a critical error. Looking at the shoreline from the parking lot, there were some old tires and several beer bottles clearly visible.

But, given the amount of volunteers, I expected the shoreline would be swept clean in 30 minutes and we’d be looking for additional assignments.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

What we found was hideous, disgusting, mind-boggling and dangerous.

The exposed portion of the lake bed was littered with a carpet of glass – discarded beer and soda bottles, gallon jugs, food jars and a disturbing amount of discarded windows. The truly sad thing, most of the glass containers were broken.

Jagged pieces of glass were buried in the mud, edges pointing straight up. It was almost as if a defensive army had booby-trapped a beach in anticipation of an amphibious assault.

A word to the wise, if you are going to beach your boat for a picnic at the lake, don’t hop out and wade to shore with the boat in tow without something protecting your feet. We filled dozens of bags with glass, which hopefully will be recycled.

Of course, there were other interesting objects found mired in the mud. There were lots of shoes, old fishing lures, flashlight batteries, a large tent and part of a Zebco 202 fishing reel.

Finally, there were hundreds of discarded tires.

The good news, the tires weren’t in the lake because of rampant littering. At one time the tires were actually tied together and sunk to serve as fish habitat. Old tires were also affixed to boat docks to serve as bumpers to protect boats. Apparently, if they were knocked free no one bothered to recover them.

In our section of shoreline alone, volunteers created at least five massive piles of old tires. Hopefully, the tires, like the glass can be recovered.

There were some plastic bottles, aluminum cans, bait containers and fishing line recovered, but it was fairly obvious that most of the trash we picked up had been in the water for years. That certainly doesn’t mean littering isn’t still a serious problem, but there was a real satisfaction in the knowledge the lake, at least our segment of it, was getting a deep cleaning.

Yet, there was also an aura of sadness. Looking back at the shoreline and seeing dozens of trash bags scattered about, the USFWS picked up the bags later, you couldn’t help but be angry at the thousands of careless actions taken by boaters and anglers over the years.

The solution is so obvious, so easy – dispose of your trash properly. While we need to applaud the volunteers who helped clean up the lake, it’s sad their services were necessary. Crab Orchard is beautiful. It deserves to be treated with respect.

Oh, and that notion that we’d have the shoreline cleared in 30 minutes?

About 3.5 hours later, the last of us staggered off the lake bed, dirty and exhausted. It was a great feeling.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

