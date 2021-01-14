Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Brockmeyer scores her thousandth point for SIU

Jigsaw puzzles were always a big deal in our house.
And, not the little kid kind … where the outline of the pieces was imprinted on the cardboard backing. We’re talking about the full-blown, 1,000 piece scenic where the sky is the same color as the lake and the green of the grassy meadow is shaded to look like the pine needles.
We’d work for days to complete the puzzle. Then, to our horror, frequently there would be one piece missing. And, more often than not, the missing piece was right in the middle. That piece contained a bit of sun, a bit of sky, part of a boat and possibly a leaping fish.
It wasn’t dominant in one area, but it unobtrusively brought the whole picture together.
Which brings us to Abby Brockmeyer, a senior forward on the Southern Illinois University women’s basketball team. Brockmeyer has started since her freshman year. She has never achieved superstar status, but, she is that missing puzzle piece.
She is the kind of player that likely won’t jump out at you if you see her play once. She might have a good game on the boards. Perhaps she’ll score 15 or 18 points. Or, maybe she’ll have three or four steals, but not score a lot.
Driving home from the game, you might talk about one aspect of her game that was impressive.
However, if you see the next game, another part of Brockmeyer’s game will impress you. The same holds true for the third and fourth time you see her play. After watching her play a dozen times or so, you realize she is like that missing puzzle piece. She’s not necessarily dominant. She’s not flashy, but Brockmeyer pulls it all together.
She’s put together as solid a career as any player in program history.
Brockmeyer recently passed the 1,000-point plateau, only the 28th player in program history to do so. She has more than 700 rebounds, just the 11th Saluki to accomplish that feat. She is on the cusp of becoming the first Saluki women’s player to score 1,000 points, grab 700 rebounds, record 100 blocks, 100 steals and 100 assists.
What else could she do? Fill up the water bottles? Take a shift in the concession stands?
She has fashioned this remarkable career despite the fact that her high school, Raymond High, did not field a girls’ basketball team. Brockmeyer played on a co-op team at nearby Litchfield. It’s safe to say she made a successful transition to Division 1 play.
While, she may not always be the dominant player on the floor, she has had her moments. Brockmeyer scored 27 points against Evansville in 2017. She grabbed 15 rebounds against Loyola last year, grabbing four steals in the same game. Twice, she’s had five assists in a game.
At times, she has been a double-double machine, but the numbers aren’t mind-blowing, maybe a dozen points and 10 rebounds. Brockmeyer has been reliably efficient throughout her career.
And, her numbers could be, should be better.
Primarily an inside player, Brockmeyer scores a lot of points through contact. Yet, for some reason, officials seem reluctant to send her to the foul line. Perhaps it’s because of her size, she’s 6-foot-1. Perhaps it’s because she makes the game look easy with her strength or athleticism, but those and-one opportunities haven’t come as often as they should.
The senior rarely squawks about it to the officials, but there are occasional furtive side-eye glances that say, “What do I have to do to get to the line?”
Unfortunately, her career numbers will also be suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salukis lost the Missouri Valley Conference last year due to the pandemic. It remains to be seen how many games will be lost this season.
Regardless, her place in SIU lore has been secured — just like one of those tough rebounds.