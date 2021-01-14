Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Brockmeyer scores her thousandth point for SIU

Jigsaw puzzles were always a big deal in our house.

And, not the little kid kind … where the outline of the pieces was imprinted on the cardboard backing. We’re talking about the full-blown, 1,000 piece scenic where the sky is the same color as the lake and the green of the grassy meadow is shaded to look like the pine needles.

We’d work for days to complete the puzzle. Then, to our horror, frequently there would be one piece missing. And, more often than not, the missing piece was right in the middle. That piece contained a bit of sun, a bit of sky, part of a boat and possibly a leaping fish.

It wasn’t dominant in one area, but it unobtrusively brought the whole picture together.

Which brings us to Abby Brockmeyer, a senior forward on the Southern Illinois University women’s basketball team. Brockmeyer has started since her freshman year. She has never achieved superstar status, but, she is that missing puzzle piece.

She is the kind of player that likely won’t jump out at you if you see her play once. She might have a good game on the boards. Perhaps she’ll score 15 or 18 points. Or, maybe she’ll have three or four steals, but not score a lot.