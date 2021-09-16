Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Critiquing the MLB Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame has some catching up to do.

Larry Walker and Derek Jeter were the last two players voted in by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Ted Simmons was also inducted as an “Old Timers Committee” selection. And, Marvin Miller, who served as the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, also entered the hall.

Miller’s induction is of particular interest to me. The MLBPA was strengthened considerably during Miller’s tenure. Players’ salaries skyrocketed in the 60s, 70s and early 80s under Miller’s guidance. Free agency was expanded.

Miller clearly had a major impact on the game.

Which brings us to Curt Flood.

Flood, a brilliant centerfielder who spent the bulk of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, probably should be in the Hall of Fame based on his on-field performance. But, it was Flood who first challenged baseball’s reserve clause.

The reserve clause basically bound players permanently to their teams. Late in his career, Flood was traded from the Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies. Rather than report, Flood challenged the team’s right to control his employment and sat out a year.

He played briefly with the Washington Senators a year later, but then retired. Flood’s actions gave birth to the labor movement in baseball. Without Curt Flood, there is no Marvin Miller. Without Marvin Miller there is no viable MLBPA.

For that reason alone, Flood deserves to be recognized at Cooperstown.

But, he probably should be there anyway.

As noted earlier, Flood was a brilliant centerfielder, good enough to win six consecutive Gold Gloves at a time when a guy named Willie Mays was playing center for the San Francisco Giants. He played 1,697 games and was charged with just 54 errors. He had zero errors in 1966 when he played in 159 games.

And, Flood covered a ton of ground. The guy could flat play centerfield.

Flood anchored the Cardinals’ outfield for the 1964, 1967 and 1968 World Series teams. He led the National League with hits with 211 in 1964. He batted over .300 in six of his last nine seasons, including a .296 mark one year.

He belongs.

Of course, there are a few other people inexplicably left out of the hall. When talking about Curt Flood, you can’t help but think about Andruw Jones, the brilliant centerfielder from the incredible Atlanta Braves in the 1990s.

Finally, I think it is time that the BBWAA gets off the moral high horse and recognize Pete Rose and Barry Bonds. It is ludicrous for baseball’s all-time hits leader, Rose, and all-time home run leader, Bonds, to be blackballed.

Rose is banished for gambling on baseball. Rose amassed 4,256 hits in his career. Ty Cobb, an avowed racist, is the only other player to have more than 4,000 hits. Had baseball taken a moralizing approach in 1936, Cobb certainly wouldn’t have been part of its inaugural class.

Despite the moral shortcomings of Rose and Cobb, they produced on the field. That’s what the baseball HOF memorializes, accomplishments in baseball.

Which brings to mind players like Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, the stars of baseball’s steroid era. Yes, there is little doubt they took performance enhancing drugs. And, there is every indication that players of earlier eras gobbled amphetamines.

Again, why the double standard?

Baseball, especially today’s version, is all about numbers. If you put up the numbers, you should be recognized by the HOF. Put an asterisk on their plaques, put them in a separate wing, but they performed on the field.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

