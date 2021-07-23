The next child tax credit payment date is Aug. 13. Here are some key things you should know.

WASHINGTON - The online pleas of parents searching for answers to why they haven't received advance child tax credit payments -- or why the amount wasn't what they expected -- are a reminder of how many millions of families are living on the financial edge.

Under the American Rescue Plan, eligible families are entitled to monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and up to $250 for each child 6 to 17.

One parent posting on Twitter wrote, "My wife and I made just [$50,000] last year and the IRS page said we are not eligible for tax credit of our kids," adding that "they are 5 and 4 years old."

Understandably, there is a lot of confusion around the child tax credit payments. The rules are complicated. Hopefully, the following answers will clear up some of the concerns you may have.

- We have five children -- 17, 11, 9, 7 and 5. We received a $1,000 child tax credit payment. Shouldn't we have received $1,300? We make under $150,000 a year.

Let's walk through the numbers and why you probably received less than you anticipated.

If you qualify for the maximum advance child tax credit, you would have received $250 for each child from 6 to 17. Each child 5 and under is eligible for $300.