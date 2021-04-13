Voice of the Reader: I've got one word for them: Hypocrites.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost has introduced a bill to build parking lots to provide 18 wheelers more parking space. This is a really good idea. If he and the rest of the Republicans continue to refuse to support President Biden’s infrastructure bill, paid for by raising taxes on the biggest corporations, the big rigs may soon be permanently parked, unable to cross the crumbling bridges. By the way the greatest country in the world, as of 2020, ranks fourteenth in infrastructure quality, behind Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Switzerland. Way to help the country Republicans and Mike Bost. On a final note, seems like Republican legislators are praising the COVID stimulus money coming in to their districts after every one of them voted against it. I’ve got just one word for them. Hypocrites.