Oregon soars past Iowa into Sweet 16

Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs' quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since its victory over Virginia in late December.

(1) MICHIGAN 86, (9) LSU 78: At Indianapolis, Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster victory over talent-rich LSU.

In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines (22-4) used the biggest -- 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half -- to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis.

After the win, Michigan and Maryland -- which played later Monday -- were the only teams left for the Big Ten after it placed a nation-leading nine in the bracket.

(5) CREIGHTON 72, (13) OHIO 58: At Indianapolis, Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio in the NCAA Tournament, securing the program's first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years.