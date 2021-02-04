Organizers say Australian Open will start on time

Everyone adapted, the show went on. Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title in late January 2020, and Sofia Kenin won her first major.

Two months later, the Formula One season had a false start when the Australian Grand Prix was called off before an official practice session could be staged. Drivers and teams had flown in from Europe. There were thousands of fans queuing up to enter Melbourne's Albert Park circuit. Still, the government shut it down.

Tiley was confident tennis wouldn't be sidetracked like the F1 GP.

"The event that we have planned and the lead-in events — we're absolutely confident it's going to go ahead," Tiley said. "The probability is very low that there's going to be an issue."

He said he'd expected all 160 players involved to have been tested by 5 p.m. and an order of play for Friday released sometime later. The draw for the Australian was pushed back almost 24 hours to Friday, sometime in the mid-afternoon.

Uncertainty is the only certainty for players and the tennis tours.