Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep

The start of the game was delayed 99 minutes because of rain.

Realmuto followed Bryce Harper's double with an opposite-field shot to right-center in the fourth, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The "Sign J.T." chants from the group of fans who gather outside the ballpark grow louder each game. Realmuto can become a free agent after the season.

Realmuto followed Harper's triple with his seventh homer in the eighth.

Infielder Neil Walker got the final two outs for the Phillies and instantly became Philadelphia's most successful reliever. The bullpen has a 10.12 ERA.

PIRATES 9, REDS 6: At Cincinnati, Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn't beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they've dominated.

DeSclafani (1-1) didn't allow a run in either of his first two starts this season. Frazier connected on the right-hander's second pitch Thursday, and the Pirates surged to a 9-0 lead after two innings.