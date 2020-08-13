Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.
Eshelman (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win. The right-hander was Philadelphia's minor league pitcher of the year in 2017 but was traded to Baltimore last year for international slot money.
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi. Realmuto has seven homers and 17 RBIs.
The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.
Arrieta cruised into the fifth before things unraveled. The Orioles loaded the bases on three singles. Pat Valaika grounded into a fielder's choice as second baseman Jean Segura made a diving stop to prevent a hit and record the second out. Then Anthony Santander lined a three-run double to right to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead.
Jose Iglesias drove a two-run double to left-center to make it 6-2 in the seventh.
Severino hit Connor Brogdon's first major league pitch into the seats in left for a 9-2 lead in the eighth. Ruiz connected off Brogdon in the ninth.
The start of the game was delayed 99 minutes because of rain.
Realmuto followed Bryce Harper's double with an opposite-field shot to right-center in the fourth, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The "Sign J.T." chants from the group of fans who gather outside the ballpark grow louder each game. Realmuto can become a free agent after the season.
Realmuto followed Harper's triple with his seventh homer in the eighth.
Infielder Neil Walker got the final two outs for the Phillies and instantly became Philadelphia's most successful reliever. The bullpen has a 10.12 ERA.
PIRATES 9, REDS 6: At Cincinnati, Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn't beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh's three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they've dominated.
DeSclafani (1-1) didn't allow a run in either of his first two starts this season. Frazier connected on the right-hander's second pitch Thursday, and the Pirates surged to a 9-0 lead after two innings.
METS 8, NATIONALS 2: At New York, Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead New York to a win over Washington and a split of the four-game series.
Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs over 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game. Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Mike Piazza did it twice apiece and Todd Hundley and Paul Lo Duca once each.
Nido struck out in the seventh as he tried to match Carter, the only Mets catcher with a three-homer game.
RAYS 17, RED SOX 5: At Boston, Hunter Renfroe hit two homers and drove in three runs, Mike Zunino belted a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park and surging Tampa Bay beat struggling Boston to complete a four-game series sweep.
It was the sixth straight win for the Rays (12-8), who posted their eighth consecutive victory in Fenway. Tampa Bay won for the 12th time in its last 14 games against Boston.
Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning that chased starter Kyle Hart (0-1), who was making his major-league debut.
