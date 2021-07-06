 Skip to main content
Orioles power past Matz, Toronto for 7-5 victory in slugfest
MLB

Orioles power past Matz, Toronto for 7-5 victory in slugfest

Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

Baltimore's Pedro Severino watches his ball as he hits a two-run home run off Toronto's starting pitcher Steven Matz during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles powered past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night.

Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.

After Severino put Baltimore in front with a two-run drive in the fourth inning, Mullins' team-high 16th homer with a man on launched a five-run fifth and chased Matz (7-4).

Santander capped the outburst with a two-run blast off Trent Thornton that landed on Eutaw Street, far beyond the right-field wall at Camden Yards.

Making his first major league start and second appearance, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two in becoming the first Baltimore starter to win a game since June 8.

The night did not start well for Watkins, who walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien and yielded a single to Bo Bichette before Guerrero lined a run-scoring fly to left.

Matz was in control until Severino connected in the fourth, and Mullins — Baltimore's lone All-Star representative — made it 4-1 with a drive to center that ended Matz's second start since returning from a trip to the injured list with COVID-19.

Guerrero hit solo shot in the eighth after Randal Grichuck went deep in the seventh, and Lourdes Guriel Jr. capped the scoring with a two-run drive in the ninth.

