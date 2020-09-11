Osaka, Azarenka in US Open final; both eye 3rd Slam trophy

NEW YORK — When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect.
Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other Saturday in the U.S. Open final.
"Honestly," Osaka said, "like, no one remembers anyone but the winner."
She is 10-0 since the sport returned.
Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals Thursday night.
Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Ohio to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event "controlled environment" to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.
That hasn't hampered her during the U.S. Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.
Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka — whose coach used to work with Azarenka — relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka's top stroke is her backhand.
One intriguing element should be Osaka's serving against Azarenka's returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.
"It's going to be an amazing final. I hope it will be," Azarenka said. "I'll have fun."
In some ways, Osaka right now is where Azarenka was nearly a decade ago: early 20s, already been ranked No. 1, already a two-time Grand Slam champion.
"Her success came pretty quick, right? Suddenly she came from, like, a very promising player to this extremely successful player. Won two Slams in a row, was thinking maybe three or four in a row. She was winning almost everything," said Osaka's coach, Wim Fissette, who used to work with Azarenka. "That's obviously a moment that you're young and you feel like maybe you're invincible, unbeatable. Maybe you take things a little bit for granted. I think that could be a big mistake because it sets the expectations too high."
Men's semifinals
Alexander Zverev rallied to reach his first Grand Slam final, beating Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
The No. 5 seed completed his first career comeback from two sets down and the first in the U.S. Open semifinals since Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in 2011.
Zverev is trying to become Germany's first Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open. He will face either No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up.
Dominic Thiem advanced to his first U.S. Open final, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
The second-seeded Thiem will play Sunday against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev, with the winner earning his first Grand Slam title.
Thiem has had three previous chances, losing back-to-back French Opens to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019 and this year’s Australian Open to top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
He got another opportunity by overcoming a 5-2 deficit in the third set after he had been treated for a right Achilles tendon injury after the second set.
