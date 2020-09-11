Osaka, Azarenka in US Open final; both eye 3rd Slam trophy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect.

Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other Saturday in the U.S. Open final.

"Honestly," Osaka said, "like, no one remembers anyone but the winner."

She is 10-0 since the sport returned.

Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals Thursday night.

Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Ohio to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event "controlled environment" to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.

That hasn't hampered her during the U.S. Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.