Oshie has 3 points, Capitals open with 6-4 win at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists in Peter Laviolette's debut as Washington's coach and the Capitals opened the season with a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Jakub Vrana stripped Eric Staal of the puck in front of Buffalo's net and scored 46 seconds into the third period to preserve the win after the Capitals were in jeopardy of squandering a 4-1 lead. Vrana's goal came 26 seconds after defenseman Jake McCabe cut Buffalo's deficit to 4-3 by roofing a shot from the right point.
John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and assist each and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin set up the first two goals in a game Washington never trailed.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots in his first game as the Capitals' starter following Braden Holtby's offseason departure. Samsonov snapped an 0-4-1 skid to win his first game since a 25-save outing in a 5-3 victory at Ottawa on Jan. 31.
High-profile offseason free-agent addition Taylor Hall scored Buffalo's first goal. He was set up for a tap-in in front by Victor Olofsson on a power play to tie the game at 1 a little under nine minutes in.
The Capitals went ahead for good on Oshie's power-play goal 1:45 later
Carter Hutton stopped Ovechkin's blast from the top of the left circle but couldn't control the rebound. Oshie drove in from the right side to tuck the puck in through the goalie's legs.
Hutton finished with 22 saves.
Olofsson scored with 1:54 remaining, and Buffalo's net emptied for an extra-attacker before Washington's Garnet Hathaway scored 51 seconds later.
Hall and McCabe finished with a goal and an assist, and Tobias Rieder also scored for Buffalo.
The teams closed last regular season with Buffalo beating Washington in a 3-2 shootout on March 9, three days before the NHL paused play because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington was eliminated by the New York Islanders in five games in a first-round series, which led to Laviolette replacing Todd Reirden, who was fired after failing to win a playoff series in two seasons.
The Sabres finished less than a winning percentage point shy of advancing to the expanded playoffs, stretching their postseason drought to nine years, one short of the NHL's longest streak. Buffalo dropped to 1-6-1 in its past eight season-opening games, and following a 3-1 win at Pittsburgh to open the 2019-20 campaign.
ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0: At New York, Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored in the opening period and the Islanders beat the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders. Defenseman Nick Leddy added two assists.