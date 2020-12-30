Outdoor Quote
Mike Mills, the champion pitmaster behind 17th Street Barbeque affectionately known as “The Legend,” has died.
Because of their dedication to all of us and our health, we recognize the team of health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients as our persons of the year.
Rich Herrin, the man who went straight from Benton High School to leading the SIU men's basketball program in 1985, died late Christmas Day at the age of 87, according to a family friend.
There are many symbols that inspire winter holiday cheer — a menorah, silver bells, evergreen trees — but Southern Illinois has a sign of the season all its own. It has the Christmas Possum.
The lights of West Frankfort’s Candy Cane Lane are shining a bit dimmer after its founder and chief elf, Tim Murphy, died just before his favorite holiday last week.
Current Johnston City coach Scott Burzynski remains the Black Diamond Conference's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.
Grocery store workers didn't have the option of working from home this year. Southern Illinois grocery workers share their stories.
The deadly virus sickened family members, and nearly took his life. What the ordeal taught him.
An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.
