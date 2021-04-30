Outdoors | Correcting some harmful visitor tendencies at Ferne Clyffe

Exacerbating the issue, most of the trails look "official." It would be hard for a visitor to know that they shouldn’t venture down the interesting side path that takes them through fields of trillium, jack-in-the-pulpits, shooting stars, waterleaf and other beautiful plants.

“For most people they can look at these sites in the spring and there are a bunch of things blooming, it’s obvious it’s pretty, and maybe it’s obvious it’s diverse,” Tillman said. “It’s not as obvious it’s rare. The rocks are the most spectacular feature. Admittedly, it’s challenging to communicate to users that walking through this area of really diverse wildflowers is damaging.

“There is that tension between allowing recreational use and overuse all over the state. In Southern Illinois we have these cliff communities that are pretty unique to this part of the state. There are a few other areas, but it’s these really high, moist areas with rocks … there is thin soil on the cliff faces. These areas in particular are pretty susceptible to trampling and soil erosion.”

At Round Bluff are user-created trails leading to the top of the bluff at regular intervals. And, although the top of the bluff appears relatively barren in some areas, it contains some of the most fragile areas.