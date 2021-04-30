Outdoors | Correcting some harmful visitor tendencies at Ferne Clyffe

FERNE CLYFFE — Christina Feng and Stephen Tillman, district heritage biologists with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, paused for a moment at the proverbial fork in the trail Round Bluff Nature Preserve, in the heart of Ferne Clyffe State Park.
One fork of the trail led across a bridge carrying visitors over a slight depression in the stone. The second fork twisted down the hill. The downhill fork was wide and obviously heavily traveled, which is a problem.
The downhill fork was user created. It’s not supposed to be there, and it could be potentially damaging to endangered and sensitive species found at Round Bluff. Nature Preserves earn that designation by being home to exceptional concentrations of biological species, high quality natural communities or species that are endangered.
This unofficial trail represents the dilemma Feng and Tillman face on a daily basis, particularly since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My feeling with COVID is it gave people an opportunity to really appreciate being outdoors again,” Feng said. “And, they took full advantage of that on state land and off state land. But, there has been a downside to all this visitor activity and a lot of our sites have suffered for it with increased foot traffic — trampling, erosion, litter.
“So, with that being said, although we want people to be able to see these areas and appreciate them, we have to ask that they are that much more responsible when they are out here.”
Exacerbating the issue, most of the trails look "official." It would be hard for a visitor to know that they shouldn’t venture down the interesting side path that takes them through fields of trillium, jack-in-the-pulpits, shooting stars, waterleaf and other beautiful plants.
“For most people they can look at these sites in the spring and there are a bunch of things blooming, it’s obvious it’s pretty, and maybe it’s obvious it’s diverse,” Tillman said. “It’s not as obvious it’s rare. The rocks are the most spectacular feature. Admittedly, it’s challenging to communicate to users that walking through this area of really diverse wildflowers is damaging.
“There is that tension between allowing recreational use and overuse all over the state. In Southern Illinois we have these cliff communities that are pretty unique to this part of the state. There are a few other areas, but it’s these really high, moist areas with rocks … there is thin soil on the cliff faces. These areas in particular are pretty susceptible to trampling and soil erosion.”
At Round Bluff are user-created trails leading to the top of the bluff at regular intervals. And, although the top of the bluff appears relatively barren in some areas, it contains some of the most fragile areas.
“There is one spot in this nature preserve where people routinely climb up to the top of it, but just in the past couple years the number of spots has increased tenfold, Feng said. “It’s difficult when there is so much interesting stuff to see here, but there are places where not following the rules has kind of an outsized effect on the resources. And, this is one of those places.”
Especially in areas where the soil is thin, trampling and erosion can create scars that will be visible for decades.
Feng and Tillman regularly pull brush over the trails to discourage use, but visitors go around or remove the brush, making the user-made trail more official looking.
“Every time someone uses it, it becomes more visible and that’s likely to increase the use,” Tillman said. “Most of the damage is to plants, there are some situations where it is damaging to wildlife too, especially at the base of cliffs. There are amphibians that use them that are in water, maybe even some bat use that would be discouraged by people being there.”
Again, the biologists tread a thin philosophical line.
“We hope to make as unobtrusive a barrier as possible,” Feng said. “We don’t want to put signs at every interesting vista down the trail. We want people to have a more wilderness experience when they are out here, but it takes responsible users to make that a possibility.”
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler