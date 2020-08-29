Outdoors | Earth's color on full display at Rendleman Orchard

The field opened in mid-July this year. Sirles said she expects the flowers to remain in bloom until October. She admits that the expense and work required to create this hilltop tapestry made her nervous last year.

However, the response has been more than she imagined.

“I was a bit nervous about it,” Sirles said. “With them blooming in the summer, I thought it might be too hot. We decided to chance it. It was just so much fun and brought even more people out to the farm and seemed to have a broader appeal.

“The kids love it because it is their height. You can see across the top of the whole thing. We do a full acre and try to plant it over the top of the crest of the hill so it appears to go on to infinity.”

The other unexpected result was the attraction to hummingbirds.

“The sunflowers attract a lot of bees and everyone loves that it is a pollinator field,” Sirles said. “The zinnias attract bees and tons of hummingbirds. We see monarchs in their frequently. We didn’t expect that. That was a pleasant surprise.”

Rendleman Orchard is located on Route 127 near Alto Pass. The orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

