Outdoors | Earth's color on full display at Rendleman Orchard

ALTO PASS — If the Wizard of Oz is ever remade, the iconic scene of Dorothy Gale stepping onto the front porch and seeing her world transform from black and white to brilliant color should be shot at the zinnia field at Rendleman Orchard.
The field transforms an acre of the popular orchard/farmer’s market into an artist’s palette of yellows, oranges, reds, whites, lavenders and every color in between. What’s more, that palette is alive with goldfinch, hummingbirds, bees and mobile rainbow of butterflies.
It’s not too flowery of an assessment when Michelle Sirles, vice-president and owner of Rendleman’s, says the one acre of zinnias, that complements a sunflower field, has transformed the business.
“When we planted the sunflowers, it changed our business,” Sirles said. “The sunflowers really brought a whole different demographic. The zinnias changed it again. I feel like it put us over the edge of being our own destination and helping draw people to the area.”
She said visitors frequently tell her they’ve driven 3-4 hours just to see the zinnias.
In two years, the field has brought untold joy. Sirles said people will tell her the field is the last place they photographed their grandmother or grandfather. And, during the pandemic, with people being forced to downsize social events, there have been small wedding ceremonies conducted among the flowers.
The field opened in mid-July this year. Sirles said she expects the flowers to remain in bloom until October. She admits that the expense and work required to create this hilltop tapestry made her nervous last year.
However, the response has been more than she imagined.
“I was a bit nervous about it,” Sirles said. “With them blooming in the summer, I thought it might be too hot. We decided to chance it. It was just so much fun and brought even more people out to the farm and seemed to have a broader appeal.
“The kids love it because it is their height. You can see across the top of the whole thing. We do a full acre and try to plant it over the top of the crest of the hill so it appears to go on to infinity.”
The other unexpected result was the attraction to hummingbirds.
“The sunflowers attract a lot of bees and everyone loves that it is a pollinator field,” Sirles said. “The zinnias attract bees and tons of hummingbirds. We see monarchs in their frequently. We didn’t expect that. That was a pleasant surprise.”
Rendleman Orchard is located on Route 127 near Alto Pass. The orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
