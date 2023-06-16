Since the inception of the Illinois High School Association’s state bass fishing tournament in 2009, Southern Illinois schools have been proving it is the size of the fish, not the size of the school that counts.

Schools in the Deep South have been major players in the state series since Dylan Vaughn, Kaleb Gardner and Lane Murphy of West Frankfort brought home the state championship trophy in 2009. In addition to West Frankfort, Elverado (2016) and Pinckneyville (2018) have won state titles.

At least one Southern Illinois team has finished in the Top 10 every year. On five occasions, three teams south of I-64 have finished in the Top 10. Some of the smallest schools in the region have placed in the Top 10 – Woodlawn, Crab Orchard, Goreville, Christopher and Gallatin County.

The bass have no idea if the angler flipping the jig or throwing the spinnerbait hail from a tiny school in rural Southern Illinois or a massive Chicago suburban school.

“I think it is a great equalizer,” said Dave DeWulf, who was coach of the Elverado state title team. “It just shows no matter how big or small you are, you can succeed. My school board and everyone on down was so supportive.

"The kids that aren’t on the football team and the baseball team are looking for something. It’s just another avenue for the kids to succeed is the way I look at it. It was just something I knew our kids could do. I just knew it. These kids love to fish. It’s a just a natural thing for them to do, and to do it competitively,” DeWulf said.

Elverado also claimed second in 2012. The fishing trophies represent the only state final trophies in school history.

“It was unbelievable,” DeWulf said. “Totally unbelievable. I felt so good for the kids. I felt so good for the community. I had great backing from everyone from the school board on down. It was wonderful.

“I had some really good boat captains. Once we pitched the idea and got hold of a couple of people, they were really onboard. I was really happy with the boat captains. We couldn’t have done it without them. That’s awful tough on a boat captain to go out there for 8-10 hours and not make a cast.”

DeWulf will take issue with anyone trying to minimize the accomplishments of prep anglers.

“Put any one of the athletes in the boat for 8-10 hours and just have them cast,” he said. “See how they are at the end of the day. Those kids are up at 4 a.m. and they’re on the lake at 5:30 a.m., no matter what the weather is. They have to be tough to do it. That’s a lot of dedication to do that all day long, especially when they aren’t biting.”

Pinckneyville has also seen its share of success, with a fourth place finish to go along with a state title. Coach Dennis Heape credits that success to supportive parents and a solid game plan.

“I still think the reason we are able to compete is our summer program,” he said. “We ran that even before the IHSA state tournament. Our kids compete against each other to make the team. We pick our 4-5 different venues every summer. We take them there and try to get them used to fishing different conditions. We always try to take them to one place that fishes a lot like Carlyle.

“We try to give them a variety of all different styles of fishing. We travel to different lakes. I think that’s why we can adapt. They get a pretty good sampling of all types of fishing. They know what a frog bite is and they know what a Shakey Head bite is in 20 feet of water.”

Heape noted that schools in Southern Illinois benefit from a culture steeped in hunting and fishing. Both Heape and DeWulf said being located in the southern part of the state allows for a longer fishing season.

“We get a month or so probably more than they (northern schools) do,” Heape said. “I think the smaller schools, you’ve got a lot of rural kids, they have access to fishing and hunting. When we get kids, a lot of them have experience fishing. Seldom do we get a kid that is completely green.”

And, there remains something unique about the success of small schools.

“You’ll see the bigger schools now and then,” Heape said. “It catches my eye that the little schools are more consistent. I really can’t put my finger on what it is.”