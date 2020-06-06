Campanella and Guill win Buddy Bass Tournament

“We caught all five early before the first weigh-in at 11 a.m. and after that never caught another keeper,” Campanella said. “We ran all over the lake and were using everything. We caught them on crankbait, caught some flipping, caught some on chatterbait. It was hot, but on this lake I like it hot. A little bit of wind would have been nice, just for my pleasure and not the fishing.”

For Campanella, who hails from Du Quoin and lives in Mulkeytown, it was the first time he won this tournament with his best finish being two years ago when he was finished second with another partner.

Guill who is 52 and from Royalton, has been fishing this tournament since he was 16 and won the tournament in 2004.

“Clayton and I have been fishing tournaments off and on for the last three years,” Guill said. “We caught them fast and furious here and there at first and then it kind of slowed down, so we couldn’t improve our bag any. We caught fish all day long, but just couldn’t catch any bigger ones. We caught some on frogs, some on worm, a beaver and a crankbait that I had custom painted. We covered a lot of water and ran a lot of miles on the boat today.”