Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the outdoors

Pandemic side effects: When life gives you lemons …
Well, you know the old saying.
With COVID-19, the past 15 months have been interesting. However, I firmly believe that human beings are adaptable, and in many instances, will make the best of a bad situation.
I picked up a couple of nuggets while watching the news Sunday morning. Because of the indoor dining restrictions during the pandemic, many restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining facilities. They’ve found clients enjoy the al fresco experience and the businesses will continue to offer outdoor dining.
And, some states have eliminated the notion of snow days. Kids won’t like it, but schools will use online instruction during times of inclement weather.
Finally, with many entertainment options closed during the early days of the pandemic, people turned to a safe refuge – the outdoors. And, although things have opened up considerably, there seems to be a residual effect.
The state of Illinois reported hunting and fishing license sales remained higher than normal this spring. Anecdotally, during visits to any number of state parks, the Shawnee National Forest and various wildlife refuges, there seem to be more people taking advantage of the natural beauty Southern Illinois offers.
It isn’t an issue of overcrowding, but there does seem to be more people fishing, hiking, kayaking or otherwise enjoying nature. That’s a good thing.
Skittish: Shawn Gossman of Hiking with Shawn fame recently posted a question on his Twitter account, “What is your scariest outdoors experience?”
I had to laugh at that because I’m as skittish as a tom turkey in April.
Everything startles me – rabbits flushing in the grass; a snake slithering in the leaf litter; turkeys unexpectedly flying off the roost; or a bass smashing a topwater bait right next to the boat. I guess I’m just wound too tight.
On the other hand, I have had some interesting moments — coming face-to-face with a wolf on a trail at Yellowstone; topping a hill at Shenandoah National Park and finding a black bear with cubs; and inching along a narrow trail along a mountain in Oregon come to mind.
However, my finest moment may have been when a pheasant flushed right between my legs one morning. Might have been the fastest I’ve ever run.
Welcome back: Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American will return to Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta this August.
COVID-19 restrictions forced the event to move to Missouri last year. The event attracts competitors from throughout the United States, Australia, Europe and Asia.
The unique competition is a cash cow for Southern Illinois, with ripple effects felt from Fairview Heights to Carbondale.
Clean SOIL update: The new anti-litter campaign is still gearing up.
There will be a May 19 organizational meeting involving officials from municipalities, counties, various state agencies, wildlife groups and other nature-oriented groups.
The goal is to coordinate efforts in on order to clean Southern Illinois’ roads, streams and parks by changing the culture of the region, to make littering socially unacceptable. People need to regard their home with pride.
And, cleaning up isn’t enough, we have to keep our home clean.
Clean-up days throughout the region will be announced at a later date.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.