Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the outdoors

Pandemic side effects: When life gives you lemons …

Well, you know the old saying.

With COVID-19, the past 15 months have been interesting. However, I firmly believe that human beings are adaptable, and in many instances, will make the best of a bad situation.

I picked up a couple of nuggets while watching the news Sunday morning. Because of the indoor dining restrictions during the pandemic, many restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining facilities. They’ve found clients enjoy the al fresco experience and the businesses will continue to offer outdoor dining.

And, some states have eliminated the notion of snow days. Kids won’t like it, but schools will use online instruction during times of inclement weather.

Finally, with many entertainment options closed during the early days of the pandemic, people turned to a safe refuge – the outdoors. And, although things have opened up considerably, there seems to be a residual effect.