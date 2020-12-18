Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's headquarters nears completion

MARION — Phase one of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge’s face-lift is nearing completion while the second phase is on the drawing board.
The refuge staff hopes to move into its soon-to-be completed headquarters building early in 2020. The new building was constructed on the site of the old administration building on the shores of Crab Orchard Lake, just west of the current Visitor Center, located on Route 148 south of Route 13.
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge’s administrative staff has been housed in temporary quarters since 2011.
“We hope to accept the building by the end of the calendar year and hope to move in in January,” said Justin Sexton, refuge manager. “COVID restrictions will slow us down, but early in 2021.”
“It’s been under construction almost two years.”
Staff was moved out of the old building because of a mold infestation in 2011. Originally, the staff believed it was moving to temporary quarters while the mold situation was mitigated. However, the building was eventually condemned and razed.
“It's been a slow process,” Sexton said. “This is a big-time Christmas present. We’ve very excited to be transitioning to the new facility.
“We would hope to have an open house sometime early next summer, depending on COVID. We don’t know when it will be open to the public. Currently our administration building is closed to the public.”
The Refuge got an even bigger Christmas present earlier this year when it was announced Crab Orchard was the recipient of a $25.7 million grant through the Great American Outdoor Act. Part of the funds will be used to build a new Visitor Center.
The funds will also be used for road repairs, to upgrade water and sewer lines and campground improvements. The purpose of the act is to diminish deferred maintenance.
“This is a once in a career opportunity to see this type of funding,” Sexton said. “This will have us set up for the next 25-30 years in terms of maintenance. We were just putting band aids on things.”
The new Visitor Center will be built onto the newly constructed headquarters building. Sexton said that move will not only get the refuge’s entire staff under one roof, but construction costs will also be minimized.
The infrastructure for the new building is already in place. Designs are being studied and a contract should be awarded in 2021. Sexton said ground will be broken in 2021 and the new Visitor Center could be open sometime in 2022.
“Part of the visitor center will have a 2,000 square foot exhibit hall,” Sexton said. “We’ll have museum quality exhibits. It will be a monumental improvement for us. We expect to see visitor increase because of it.”
Although updating water and sewer lines isn’t as exciting as a new Visitor Center, the new utilities will save the Refuge tons of money each year. The current lines, 16-inch cast iron pipes, were built during World War II and are buried 15 feet deep in some places to protect against possible bombing raids.
Because of the depth and the size of the lines, even minor repairs became major construction projects, Sexton said.
Finally, the Refuge is in discussions with the City of Marion, Marion Unit 2 School District, the Jackson County Transit District, and Williamson County to join forces for the purpose of constructing a new bike trail from Marion High School to the eastern edge of Carbondale.
Initial plans call for the trail to span Crab Orchard Lake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!