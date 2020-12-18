Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's headquarters nears completion

The Refuge got an even bigger Christmas present earlier this year when it was announced Crab Orchard was the recipient of a $25.7 million grant through the Great American Outdoor Act. Part of the funds will be used to build a new Visitor Center.

The funds will also be used for road repairs, to upgrade water and sewer lines and campground improvements. The purpose of the act is to diminish deferred maintenance.

“This is a once in a career opportunity to see this type of funding,” Sexton said. “This will have us set up for the next 25-30 years in terms of maintenance. We were just putting band aids on things.”

The new Visitor Center will be built onto the newly constructed headquarters building. Sexton said that move will not only get the refuge’s entire staff under one roof, but construction costs will also be minimized.

The infrastructure for the new building is already in place. Designs are being studied and a contract should be awarded in 2021. Sexton said ground will be broken in 2021 and the new Visitor Center could be open sometime in 2022.

“Part of the visitor center will have a 2,000 square foot exhibit hall,” Sexton said. “We’ll have museum quality exhibits. It will be a monumental improvement for us. We expect to see visitor increase because of it.”