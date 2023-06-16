The earth breathed a deep sigh of relief Sunday when a line of showers passed through Southern Illinois.

While we’ve been blessed with moderate temperatures this spring, it has been unseasonably dry. Personally, I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time watering our plants already, and we’ve barely reached the mid-point of June.

So, when the clouds opened up Sunday, I felt a touch of relief with every drop that landed in the yard and every splash of water in the flower beds.

The rain was so soothing, I found myself walking throughout the house to enjoy the spectacle from different angles. I stood on the back porch, watching the rain invigorate our container garden. I stood on the deck, watching the water soak into the flower garden. I stood on the front porch, listening to the soothing sound of the rain as it fell onto the lawn.

And, somewhere in this symphony of precipitation, there was an epiphany.

The rain took me back to a younger self, about 50 years ago.

I remember sitting on our front porch with my dad and three of his brothers. My primary purpose for being there was to eavesdrop on their conversations about the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, in my young opinion, the topic of baseball was too often usurped by the weather.

It was beyond me how four grown men could spend hours talking about something as tedious as the weather. How little purpose must your life have if rain is a topic of conversation?

I was, of course, young and stupid. My life lacked perspective.

What I was missing was the fact that my dad and his siblings grew up on a farm. Their connection to the land was much deeper than mine. Their livelihood, their ability to put food in their mouths was dependent on timely showers.

I’ve never had that intimate relationship with the soil. In fact, as a young man, I’d welcome extended dry periods in the summer – there was less grass to mow.

Fortunately, I’ve grown a bit since then. At times, I even feel a sense of empathy toward the plants growing in containers around our house. There are times when I feel an actual sense of pain, a pang of guilt when a plant is shriveling from a lack of moisture.

I put that seed into the ground, it’s my responsibility to nurture it.

And, I frequently catch myself cringing when watching young television meteorologists complaining about drought-breaking weekend showers putting a crimp in picnic and beach plans.

Finally, if you can slow your life down for a few hours, there is nothing more relaxing than a gentle shower on a summer day. To just be able to sit back, to watch and listen as nature regenerates herself … what a treat.

The obsession with weather no longer sounds like boredom. It more closely resembles wisdom.