Giant City State Park looks to expand interpretive programs

Giant City State Park’s interpretive programs – the wildflower sessions, the owl walks and hikes with homeless dogs – have been quite popular through the years. However, the sessions tended to attract the same clientele.

In an effort to expand Giant City’s visitor base, the interpretive staff is thinking outside the box this year.

“Of course, we’ll always have our spring wildflower walks.” said park interpreter Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger. “That’s a gimme. It’s just a matter of time (until wildflowers are in full bloom) now. We have Gretchen Steele coming back for our morel mushroom program. We’re lucky. We have morels that grow right behind the Visitor Center.

“We’ve added some different things. We have the forest bathing program. It’s sort of forest therapy. It’s using all of your senses. We have an instructor coming who is going to show people how to relax and take it all in, to use the outdoors to get some therapy. We’ve got a certified instructor. It’s not my forte. She’s going to come and do back-to-back programs on May 15-16. It’s sort of a forest immersion kind of thing.”

The concept was developed in Japan and is gaining popularity stateside.