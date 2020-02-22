Giant City State Park looks to expand interpretive programs

Giant City State Park’s interpretive programs – the wildflower sessions, the owl walks and hikes with homeless dogs – have been quite popular through the years. However, the sessions tended to attract the same clientele.
In an effort to expand Giant City’s visitor base, the interpretive staff is thinking outside the box this year.
“Of course, we’ll always have our spring wildflower walks.” said park interpreter Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger. “That’s a gimme. It’s just a matter of time (until wildflowers are in full bloom) now. We have Gretchen Steele coming back for our morel mushroom program. We’re lucky. We have morels that grow right behind the Visitor Center.
“We’ve added some different things. We have the forest bathing program. It’s sort of forest therapy. It’s using all of your senses. We have an instructor coming who is going to show people how to relax and take it all in, to use the outdoors to get some therapy. We’ve got a certified instructor. It’s not my forte. She’s going to come and do back-to-back programs on May 15-16. It’s sort of a forest immersion kind of thing.”
The concept was developed in Japan and is gaining popularity stateside.
“It is going to be a way to get in touch with all your senses,” Randolph-Bollinger said. “People walk a trail and don’t take the time to pay attention to what is going on. To breathe deep, to smell, to touch things. People are in a hurry all the time. This will hopefully get people to slow down and learn how to relax.
“Everywhere you go there are a million things to look at that. People have a tendency to get in a hurry and they miss so much.”
Goat yoga is also a new offering this year.
Attendees will be led through a yoga routine by a certified instructor, and if they are so inclined, miniature goats can walk across their backs. That program is scheduled for June 6.
“Hanging out with animals in general can be very therapeutic, especially when they are little,” Randolph-Bollinger said. “When you throw yoga in there, it’s just a win-win.”
The classes will be a departure from past programs offered at Giant City.
“A lot of our programs are very science based," Randolph-Bollinger said. “A lot of the same people were coming to all of the programs, but Giant City is here for everyone. We want to try to attract new people. We’re trying to think outside the box and trying to generate more visitors.
“If that’s not your thing, we have Bowfishing 101, so people can learn how to bowfish. We have instructors that are part of the Bowfishing Association of America. If tree meditation isn’t your thing, you can come out and learn how to bowfish.”
She made it clear that the new programs are not in lieu of the old favorites.
Visitors will still be able to participate in the summer “Sun-up hikes” that occur just after sunrise. There will still be instructional sessions inside the Visitor Center on various creatures that live in the park. And, the popular birding and plant programs remain.
The best thing about all the Giant City programs – they're free.
“Every program we have at Giant City is free.” Randolph-Bollinger said. “Registration can fill up very quickly. The forest bathing, people can start registering on May 1. There is limited space for that one because it is a therapeutic program. The goat yoga, I think we have room for about 40 people in that one.”
For more information, call 618-457-4836.