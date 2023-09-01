No nutria is good news … at least in Southern Illinois.

The nutria is a large South American rodent, ranging in size from 8.8-20 points. The nutria was introduced to the United States in the 1940s to augment the trapping industry. The orange-toothed critter was released throughout different portions of the United States, including Louisiana, Ohio, Oregon, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The invasive rodent has established large populations in some areas, including Louisiana. For the past decade or so, nutria have been expanding their range northward.

“There have been confirmed sightings,” said Derek Whipkey, a graduate student in zoology at Southern Illinois University. “The most recent verified report was in 2022. There have been credible reports, just anecdotal with no supporting evidence.

“There are reports of Ballard County, Kentucky populations. They’ve just slowly been creeping up the Mississippi. They’re in Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas as well.”

Whipkey recently conducted a study through SIU’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory that found no evidence of nutria in Southern Illinois at this time. However, nutria have been found as close as Ballard County, Kentucky.

“It’s most analogous to muskrat or beaver,” Whipkey said. “Nutria has more of a rat tail, pretty much right in the middle of a muskrat and a beaver. They average about 12 pounds and can get up to about 20 pounds.

“They’re invasive and they are causing harm,” he said. “Muskrats and beavers already fill this ecological niche. They are herbivores foraging for plant matter. Nutria have a voracious appetite. They consume about 25% of their body weight daily. They’ll dig up the roots, which exposes the topsoil and erosion follows that. That leads to complete degradation of that habitat.

“There is potential to destroy levees, potential damage to crops. They’re just another species that is here that aren’t supposed to be," Whipkey said.

Whipkey’s study was conducted at sites in Pope, Massac, Alexander and Pulaski counties. Nutria are classified as semi-aquatic mammals.

“They’re very opportunistic,” he said. “You can find them everywhere in the smallest bodies of water. The largest populations are found in coastal areas.

“They don’t really burrow. They will create burrows (if needed), instead they just sleep on these feeding platforms they make. They’ve been generally limited to warmer climates. We might be just at the edge of their range where they can’t establish a population.

Searchers used four techniques. The first was walking the edges of the nutria’s preferred habitat. The scientists also employed trail cameras, using scents to lure them into the sight lines of the cameras. They also used dogs to help search for scat as well as the critters themselves. Finally, they took water samples from likely nutria habitat to have it analyzed for DNA.

Five-liter samples were taken from 67 sites, ranging from streams and creeks to small and large impoundments. The samples are still being tested for DNA evidence. The study began in February and was wrapped up in July.

Pending the results of the DNA testing, this study showed no evidence of nutria populations. However, Whipkey said there has been some discussion about continuing the search.

“Right now nothing is set in stone,” Whipkey said. “Now, I think there is interest in targeting specific areas of habitat, the swampy areas. I don’t think anything is official.

“With all these anecdotal reports, we’re starting to look at that question, ‘How can we get ahead of this? Once they are established, it’s a long road to eradication. Mostly it would probably be just active trapping. If they got established the populations could explode quickly. Just one nutria can cause a lot of impact to an area.”

The nutria has no natural predators in Southern Illinois.