Hunting and Fishing Days cancelled due to COVID-19

The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days has stood the test of time.
The two-day event, held at John A. Logan College in Carterville the fourth weekend of September, has survived more than three decades. The event was held in withering heat, in the midst of torrential rainfall and unseasonable cold.
The event transitioned from being a privately run enterprise to an event sponsored by the college. Over the course of more than 30 years The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days brought more than a million people to the John A. Logan campus.
It expanded, adapted and endured — until 2020.
The novel coronavirus has accomplished something no other force of nature could, forcing the cancellation of National Hunting and Fishing Days, which was scheduled for Sept. 26-27.
“It was a college-wide decision,” said Barry Hancock, John A. Logan’s Dean of Continuing Education. “There were so many concerns coming in. Some of the state agencies we work with were not able to commit, such as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. We just didn’t have enough commitments from enough people to make a go of it and stay within the governor’s guidelines.”
The college technically pulled the plug on the 2020 event in late July. However, John A. Logan remains committed to playing host to the event in 2021.
“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s Guidance for the Return to Campus for Illinois Community Colleges, the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said John A. Logan president Ron House. “Unfortunately, there were too many concerns about having an event with close to 40,000 people on our campus this fall.”
“This is an important event that we look forward to hosting every year,” said House. “The decision was difficult, but we have to put safety first. Our staff plans year-round for this event, and we are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2021.”
Hancock said the possibility of cancellation had been on the table for quite some time.
“Back in March when all this got started, we were looking at some keynotes, but all that was put on hold immediately,” Hancock said. “To be honest, a lot of these things in were put on hold six months ago. Many vendors had been contacting me over the last few months with questions. I told them I’ll send you an email as soon as I find out. We keep good records of who is here year after year. I was able to send them one mass email. There has been a lot of correspondence a lot of communication with vendors.
“Our title sponsor Black Diamond Harley-Davidson worked with us closely. They were trying to make a go of it to. It just wasn’t going to work out, especially with some of the state agencies. Even the goose calling, the duck calling contests, I had some concerns expressed to me by the judges about whether, with all the blowing, they would be judging. That was a concern.”
Holding an event with limited attendance was not considered.
“We never really got to that point,” Hancock said. “We couldn’t figure out how we were going to stop people from coming in. There were discussions about separating the tents. We did discuss some ways as part of the way to make this event happen. The big problem was electricity. There are only so places we can get electricity to. We looked at every option. It just wasn’t feasible this year.”
So, the focus immediately shifts to next year.
“The college has remained committed for next year,” Hancock said. “We already have Sept. 25-26 set aside. I’m already looking at some ideas for that. I’ve actually been in contact with Twiggy the Skiing Squirrel, it’s actually about boat safety. We have a tentative verbal agreement he will come.”
