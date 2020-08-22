Hunting and Fishing Days cancelled due to COVID-19

“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s Guidance for the Return to Campus for Illinois Community Colleges, the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said John A. Logan president Ron House. “Unfortunately, there were too many concerns about having an event with close to 40,000 people on our campus this fall.”

“This is an important event that we look forward to hosting every year,” said House. “The decision was difficult, but we have to put safety first. Our staff plans year-round for this event, and we are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2021.”

Hancock said the possibility of cancellation had been on the table for quite some time.

“Back in March when all this got started, we were looking at some keynotes, but all that was put on hold immediately,” Hancock said. “To be honest, a lot of these things in were put on hold six months ago. Many vendors had been contacting me over the last few months with questions. I told them I’ll send you an email as soon as I find out. We keep good records of who is here year after year. I was able to send them one mass email. There has been a lot of correspondence a lot of communication with vendors.