Two Southern Illinoisans were among the 15 individuals and one group honored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as Outstanding Volunteers of the Year.

Pat Racana of Makanda, who volunteers at Giant City State Park, and Cobden’s Kathy Tolson, who volunteers at Trail of Tears State Forest, were among the statewide honorees.

Racana is a longtime volunteer. He has spent most of his Saturday mornings working at the Giant City State Park Visitor Center since 2015. His association with the park goes back more than four decades.

“We started camping at Giant City in 1981, so we just have a long history of enjoying this part of the state,” he said. “We started buying land here over 20 years ago. We were just planning on retiring down here at some point.

“This area is like part of the Ozarks. It’s got character and stone work, and it’s not flat like so much of Illinois. It makes it more interesting to hike through and visit.”

A former salesman, Racana spends his time at Giant City selling visitors on the wonders of the park.

“Just talking to the visitors that come in and listening to the visitors that come in, it’s definitely the highlight of my week, no doubt about it,” Racana said.

Tolson has been volunteering for less than two years, but finds the work no less rewarding.

“I went through the Master Naturalist Program through the University of Illinois, that’s how I learned about the volunteer program,” she said. “I found out the person that was doing it (volunteering at Trail of Tears) became ill, so there was an opening for a bluebird box monitor. They have 21 boxes at the state forest, that’s checking them once a week from March to August.

After the monitoring was done, I could just see I could do other things there, volunteer work,” Tolson said.

Tolson offered to stay on, and now spends a significant amount of her volunteer hours cleaning the trails utilized by equestrians and hunters.

A longterm former Kroger employee, Tolson said she considers her avocation a privilege.

“I think about that, it’s like whenever we start our day and we’re going onto a fire trail and we’re cleaning it off, I guess just the satisfaction that we’re leaving it a little better than when we began,” she said. “I like the idea that we’re getting it ready for the horseback riders, the hunters and the hikers and just for the people to come out and enjoy the forest. It is just a wonderful place.

“It is just so beautiful getting up on the ridges and just the beauty of the forest. I honestly feel privileged to be out there and be back on those ridges. I feel like not everyone has that opportunity.”

Racana and Tolson were nominated for the award by Illinois Department of Natural Resources staffers.

"Volunteers are the backbone of Giant City State Park,” said Calvin Beckmann, the IDNR site superintendent at both Giant City and Trail of Tears. “They are essential to helping the park meet objectives and we are so appreciative of the skills, expertise, and time that they share with us. "