Irruptive year provides unique opportunity for Southern Illinois birders

Southern Illinois birders are all atwitter, so to speak, because this is an irruptive year.
An irruptive year occurs when conditions exist in northern areas that push bird species out of their normal range. This year Southern Illinois birders might expect to see evening grosbeaks, red crossbills and common redpolls. In addition, large numbers of pine siskins and red-breasted nuthatches are being seen at feeders throughout the region.
The pine siskins, red-breasted nuthatches and red crossbills are frequent visitors to the region in smaller numbers, but the evening grosbeaks and redpolls are a rarity.
The evening grosbeak is a distinct looking individual, about eight inches in length, black and yellow with a large, thick beak.
“That’s pretty special,” said Carbondale’s Don Mullison, who has been birding for 50 years. “My understanding is with the evening grosbeaks there are a couple things driving this. In eastern Canada there was a big population increase for the evening grosbeaks because they had significant increases in spruce budworms, which they evidently love to eat. Their population kind of went up.
“So, here you have a population increase first, then what happens is eastern Canada experienced almost a complete failure with their cone crops. And, also a similar failure in their cherry crops, two of the things that both grosbeaks and purple finch like to eat. Now, they are coming south, looking for something to eat. They have been seen as far south as Orlando, Florida, and they’ve also been seen in Tennessee and Kentucky as well as Illinois. There may be a second wave of them too. There seem to be even more heading our way.”
Mullison had the opportunity to photograph the evening grosbeaks in Saline County earlier this month. The evening grosbeak was a life bird for him.
“I’ve been chasing birds for a little over 50 years now,” he said. “I’ve looked in parts of Canada at various times and various other places up north and just never managed to get one. Finally, I got one after 50 years.”
Mullison said his research indicates the grosbeaks could stick around for a while.
“That will depend on food,” he said. “As long as they can get food, if they have a place to roost, they probably don’t have a big reason to roam around. The evening grosbeaks, as long as those folks are putting out those sunflower seeds, they’ll probably stay for some time.”
Evening grosbeaks have also been reported in Jackson County.
In the meantime, pine siskins seem to be everywhere.
“This is a very big year for them,” Mullison said. “A lot of times there are a few people that will get them, it varies. We’ve had some decent years recently, then we’ll have years where just a handful of people will have maybe one at their feeders. Cedar waxwings are also big this year. I probably saw over 250 at Evergreen Park recently.”
People could also see the common redpoll at their feeders this year. They resemble a female house finch, although they redpoll has distinct red markings on its forehead and chest. Mullison said redpoll don’t require large trees, so they could be seen in open yards as well as wooded areas.
The red crossbill typically doesn’t come to feeders. They are most likely to be seen around white pine trees.
