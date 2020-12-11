Irruptive year provides unique opportunity for Southern Illinois birders

Mullison had the opportunity to photograph the evening grosbeaks in Saline County earlier this month. The evening grosbeak was a life bird for him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been chasing birds for a little over 50 years now,” he said. “I’ve looked in parts of Canada at various times and various other places up north and just never managed to get one. Finally, I got one after 50 years.”

Mullison said his research indicates the grosbeaks could stick around for a while.

“That will depend on food,” he said. “As long as they can get food, if they have a place to roost, they probably don’t have a big reason to roam around. The evening grosbeaks, as long as those folks are putting out those sunflower seeds, they’ll probably stay for some time.”

Evening grosbeaks have also been reported in Jackson County.

In the meantime, pine siskins seem to be everywhere.

“This is a very big year for them,” Mullison said. “A lot of times there are a few people that will get them, it varies. We’ve had some decent years recently, then we’ll have years where just a handful of people will have maybe one at their feeders. Cedar waxwings are also big this year. I probably saw over 250 at Evergreen Park recently.”