Officials evaluate repairs, upgrades now that Crab Orchard Lake is drawn down

Crab Orchard Lake will sport a different look for several months while repairs are made to the spillway.
The difference is readily noticeable as water levels have dropped by more than four feet. Neil Vincent, visitor services manager for the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, said work on the spillway is expected to begin soon.
The spillway gates were opened July 6.
"That is 1938-39 concrete,” Vincent said. “We’re going to take 12-18 inches off the top of the spillway. That concrete is starting to fall apart. They’ve done some core samples. The contractor will be cutting the deteriorating concrete off and replacing it with new concrete.”
The contract calls for the project to be completed in 160 days, or sometime in January.
“At that time the gates will be closed completely,” Vincent said. “Hopefully, with spring rains it won’t take long to fill. We’re hoping if we get normal spring rains by April the lake will be back to normal.
“We do have a backup plan if for some reason if we were have a drought and really needed some water we can open up Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen and add six inches without having an effect on those lakes.”
While the lake is drawn down, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be doing other repairs and upgrades.
“We’re evaluating the boat ramps daily,” Vincent said. “The old Route 13 boat ramp at Carterville, that was in bad shape. It was all broken apart. And, we’re doing some work at the old gravel ramp at the spillway.
If f the money shows up on time, he said the plan with the old Pirate’s Cove Marina is "to go in and make that a three-lane ramp. Right now the ramps are open. We’re advising boaters to be careful and heck out the boat ramp before you unload.”
He said the USFWS may opt to close the old Route 13 ramp to bass boats and john boats and turn the area into a kayak and canoe launch with bank fishing opportunities.
In the meantime, all existing boat ramps remain open, although boaters are urged to exercise caution when launching due to shallow water. Currently, the ramps with the deepest water are at Greenbriar and the gravel launch near the spillway.
“We’re mostly just evaluating things right now,” Vincent said. “We’re looking at some of our fishing piers and courtesy docks. We’re looking at replacing some of those. We’re just looking at all that.”
He said boaters need to be aware that the drawdown has also created shallow areas in the middle of the lake.
“We’re just asking everyone to be cautious and there are hazardous structures out there,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is also using the drawdown to study the Crab Orchard fishery. He said biologists indicated the lower water could improve fishing.
And, while water levels are low, the USFWS plans to sew millet by air to attract more waterfowl. Vincent said that could be a boost to teal hunters.
He also noted mud flats created by the lower water level could boost shorebird usage.
So far, the refuge has received little feedback about the lower water levels.
“We had public meetings back when we first started talking about this,” Vincent said. “Most of the concern was from the marina users with their house boats. Besides that, we haven’t really gotten any comments. It’s just mostly the marina users.
“Most people we talk to understand what we’re doing. They understand it’s either fix it or something may go wrong.”