Officials evaluate repairs, upgrades now that Crab Orchard Lake is drawn down

“We’re evaluating the boat ramps daily,” Vincent said. “The old Route 13 boat ramp at Carterville, that was in bad shape. It was all broken apart. And, we’re doing some work at the old gravel ramp at the spillway.

If f the money shows up on time, he said the plan with the old Pirate’s Cove Marina is "to go in and make that a three-lane ramp. Right now the ramps are open. We’re advising boaters to be careful and heck out the boat ramp before you unload.”

He said the USFWS may opt to close the old Route 13 ramp to bass boats and john boats and turn the area into a kayak and canoe launch with bank fishing opportunities.

In the meantime, all existing boat ramps remain open, although boaters are urged to exercise caution when launching due to shallow water. Currently, the ramps with the deepest water are at Greenbriar and the gravel launch near the spillway.

“We’re mostly just evaluating things right now,” Vincent said. “We’re looking at some of our fishing piers and courtesy docks. We’re looking at replacing some of those. We’re just looking at all that.”

He said boaters need to be aware that the drawdown has also created shallow areas in the middle of the lake.