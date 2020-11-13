Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: A stronger environmental position

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors:

Nature relaxes: Whether or not you’re happy with the results of last week’s election, your inner environmentalist, hunter of fisherman should be.

While president-elect Biden doesn’t check all the boxes of the most ardent environmentalists, he’ll be much better for our air, water, birds and animals than the Trump administration.

Biden has already announced the United States will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, a step in the right direction. It’s also safe to say we’ll see no more erosion of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and it’s unlikely that the federal government will continue to protect the roadless area of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.

These may seem like insignificant measures to many, but we are dealing with massive declines in songbird populations over the last generation and the Tongass National Forest is a carbon sponge.

Hunters and anglers have historically been a conservative group politically – although it has been my experience most favor conservation when it affects them directly. Stronger environmental positioning by the federal government will help ensure the future of hunting and fishing.