Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Better knowledge of the natural world

Every time I go outside I find myself wondering, “What kind of flower is this?”
Or, I’ll see a snake or turtle and be frustrated because I can’t identify it.
It’s something I’m working on, but it’s a constant source of frustration. Like all of us, I should have a better knowledge of the natural world.
I blame math. Plain and simple.
When I was a kid, I loved science.
My first science textbook was a source of wonder. The pictures of Saturn were spellbinding, as were the pictures of birds, animals and plants. As a kid, I’d spend hours thumbing through the animal and bird sections of World Book Encyclopedia.
When adults would ask, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, a scientist was always part of my revolving set of answers.
So, what happened?
In high school, I learned, much to my chagrin, that math was a huge part of science. Truthfully, I’m not bad with numbers. I can calculate a batting average or earned run average with the best of them. However, science has a nasty habit of mixing numbers and letters.
Decimal points and fractions? Not a problem. However, that number/letter hybrid was just beyond my comprehension.
Somehow, I managed to stumble through the required chemistry and biology classes in high school. And, in college I avoided college courses enthusiastically.
In retrospect, a do-over would be nice.
No, I would never have become a chemist – we can all be thankful for that. And, I’d never aspire to be a physicist or engineer, but the aversion to math shouldn’t have extended to the biological sciences, although I can feel a headache coming just visualizing those diagrams of carbon cells.
There’s no way to prove it, but I’d like to think a natural curiosity about the natural world would have triumphed.
So, now, decades after college, it’s time to play catch up.
I took a picture of a curious little critter last week. I had absolutely no idea what it was, beyond the fact that it looked like a lizard (not exactly sound science). It was gray, short, chunky and had a red face. The critter was sunning itself on the rip rap at Mermet Lake.
It took a minimal amount of research (Read: Google lizards of Illinois) to discover the critter in question was a broad-headed skink. That’s something I should have known.
But, it is now part of my base of knowledge. That tidbit is likely to come in handy sometime in the future. One never knows when you could be selected as a Jeopardy contestant.
Back in the real world, the lack of knowledge the average person has about nature is intimidating. Just look at a guide book of American birds. There are about 700 different species. Just committing that to memory seems like a tall task.
However, if a person learns just one thing every day, what a difference that would make in just a month. Maybe in a couple years I can make up for the science classes never taken.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.