Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Better knowledge of the natural world

Somehow, I managed to stumble through the required chemistry and biology classes in high school. And, in college I avoided college courses enthusiastically.

In retrospect, a do-over would be nice.

No, I would never have become a chemist – we can all be thankful for that. And, I’d never aspire to be a physicist or engineer, but the aversion to math shouldn’t have extended to the biological sciences, although I can feel a headache coming just visualizing those diagrams of carbon cells.

There’s no way to prove it, but I’d like to think a natural curiosity about the natural world would have triumphed.

So, now, decades after college, it’s time to play catch up.

I took a picture of a curious little critter last week. I had absolutely no idea what it was, beyond the fact that it looked like a lizard (not exactly sound science). It was gray, short, chunky and had a red face. The critter was sunning itself on the rip rap at Mermet Lake.

It took a minimal amount of research (Read: Google lizards of Illinois) to discover the critter in question was a broad-headed skink. That’s something I should have known.