Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Perfect timing on a pandemic evening

As fate would have it, there was no mink to be seen. In the meantime, three other kayaks approached the opening and Sam Stearns paddled through.

As Sam cleared the opening, I pointed to the spot we had previously seen the mink. As we were lamenting the critter’s absence, I noticed movement to my right. I glanced over just in time to see a beaver slipping down a slide into the water about 30 yards from us.

Using a stage whisper, I alerted Sam to the beaver’s presence. Immediately, we became statues in our kayaks, not moving a muscle, barely breathing.

We watched in amazement as the beaver swam directly toward the front of my kayak. When it got about 10 feet from me, it veered sharply to the right, heading right at Sam. He or she swam so close to my boat I could easily have touched it with my paddle.

It was a spiritual experience, but we weren’t done.

The beaver continued its course toward Sam, who was sitting in his kayak with his paddle across his lap, the blades of the paddle just a few inches above the water.