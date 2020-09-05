Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Perfect timing on a pandemic evening

The small lake at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area was like a sheet of glass last Saturday evening.
A cold front had pushed through the area, knocking temperatures into a moderate range, disguising the fact that there wasn’t a wisp of breeze. What’s more, there was little ambient noise, no tractors, no airplanes flying over, just the occasional sound of trucks using Route 13 a short distance north of us.
We were left with the sounds of nature. The occasional fish smacking at an insect on the surface. The urgent conversation of a couple eastern towhees and the lonesome sound of a yellow-billed cuckoo.
It was with this background that a group of friends launched our kayaks for an evening of socially distant outdoor fun.
Having kayaked there several times, I was aware of a tiny opening at the north end of the lake. The small passage is just large enough for a kayak, canoe or small jon boat. The passage opens into a larger body of water that I’m guessing gets minimal visitation.
The last couple times we had navigated the passage, we were greeted by a mink playing just beyond the opening.
I slowly wandered away from the group, working my way toward the chute. If the mink was there, I wanted to warn the others to be quiet so they’d have a chance to see it as well.
As fate would have it, there was no mink to be seen. In the meantime, three other kayaks approached the opening and Sam Stearns paddled through.
As Sam cleared the opening, I pointed to the spot we had previously seen the mink. As we were lamenting the critter’s absence, I noticed movement to my right. I glanced over just in time to see a beaver slipping down a slide into the water about 30 yards from us.
Using a stage whisper, I alerted Sam to the beaver’s presence. Immediately, we became statues in our kayaks, not moving a muscle, barely breathing.
We watched in amazement as the beaver swam directly toward the front of my kayak. When it got about 10 feet from me, it veered sharply to the right, heading right at Sam. He or she swam so close to my boat I could easily have touched it with my paddle.
It was a spiritual experience, but we weren’t done.
The beaver continued its course toward Sam, who was sitting in his kayak with his paddle across his lap, the blades of the paddle just a few inches above the water.
Again, the beaver swam directly at him, veering off slightly at the last second. Sam actually had to lift his paddle to give the beaver enough clearance to pass by. In the meantime, two others in the group, Ed Williams and James Brinkley watched the spectacle from the other side of the opening.
The beaver made its way to the far shore. For the next hour it swam in and around our kayaks, paying us little heed. It occasionally dove beneath the surface, but would pop up a short distance away.
Eventually, it tired of the human company and swam off to do whatever it is beavers do on Saturday evenings.
That experience again underscores the quiet beauty of nature, as well as the randomness of our interaction with wildlife. Had we arrived five minutes earlier, we might have been making enough noise to scare the beaver off. Had we arrived five minutes later, we may never have seen the beaver swimming along the bank.
The timing made Saturday evening one of the finest of the pandemic.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
