Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: 'Roughing it' is a little different

The amount of gear it takes to “rough it” these days is mind-boggling.
For us, myself, my wife and our two grandkids, “roughing it” involved three days and two nights in a cabin at Indiana’s Harmonie State Park.
As preparations progressed, gear piled up near the front door. I looked at the still-growing pile of “necessities”, I looked at our Honda Fit parked on the driveway. The first thought that came to mind is “No way.”
But, my wife, being the master packer she is, got everything jammed into the car with a nook and a cranny to spare. In fact, things were packed so tightly it was possible to use the rear view mirror, although sleeping bags were visible at the lower end of the mirror.
In fairness, we had to pack all our bedding. The cabins at Harmonie State Park have beds, but no linens or pillows. Although they can be compacted, pillows and sleeping bags are space eaters.
But, as I was carrying armloads of supplies to the car, I couldn’t help but wonder – did Lewis and Clark pack s’mores fixins? Did they have a cooler stacked with apple juice, water, and soft drinks? Did they pack buns, onions and mustard for their hot dogs?
I’m sure if Mr. Rogers and Mr. Clark had looked at our car they would have been amused by what we considered “necessities.” On the other hand, no doubt they would have been jealous of the modern day conveniences – fire starters, lighter fluid and coolers … not to mention the car itself.
Thoughts of Lewis and Clark were interspersed throughout three days.
There are significant stands of untouched timber throughout Harmonie State Park. When Lewis and Clark set aground, that was the entire landscape. Hunting parties would have struggled to cross the heavily wooded hills with their tangled understory.
Us?
“Roughing it” was a matter of following the park map, driving to our cabin, parking in our designated spot, pouring charcoal from the bag, lighting it, walking away for 20 minutes, then pull hot dogs out of the cooler and slap them on the grill.
On the other hand, we did have to dice the onions and we forgot to pack the relish. So, it’s not like we were living in total luxury.
Later, when it was time for bed, I couldn’t help but think back to those hearty explorers. After an exhausting day of rowing their boats, they would set ashore. They’d have to secure their boats, start fires and cook a meal.
They’d try to find a soft, level spot to place their bedrolls. And, certainly some of the men would stay awake, standing guard over the camp.
Me?
I checked the thermostat to make sure the air conditioning was working. Then, I locked the front door and showered while my wife rolled the sleeping bag on the bed. Roughing it can be exhausting.
Technically, we didn’t pack alarm clocks. We had the grandkids. We can always count on William, the four-year-old, to get us up 30-45 minutes before we’d like to. His choppy little steps across the floor, which sound like a giant squirrel on the roof, wake me up every time.
We spent our days taking mini-hikes, finding playground equipment and returning to the cabin for snacks – just like Lewis and Clark.
But, there was one factor that I’m sure was agonizing for the kids – there was no television. Instead, we filled our time telling bedtime stories and playing games.
I wonder if it was Lewis or Clark that packed Yahtzee?
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.