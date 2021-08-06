Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: 'Roughing it' is a little different

The amount of gear it takes to “rough it” these days is mind-boggling.

For us, myself, my wife and our two grandkids, “roughing it” involved three days and two nights in a cabin at Indiana’s Harmonie State Park.

As preparations progressed, gear piled up near the front door. I looked at the still-growing pile of “necessities”, I looked at our Honda Fit parked on the driveway. The first thought that came to mind is “No way.”

But, my wife, being the master packer she is, got everything jammed into the car with a nook and a cranny to spare. In fact, things were packed so tightly it was possible to use the rear view mirror, although sleeping bags were visible at the lower end of the mirror.

In fairness, we had to pack all our bedding. The cabins at Harmonie State Park have beds, but no linens or pillows. Although they can be compacted, pillows and sleeping bags are space eaters.

But, as I was carrying armloads of supplies to the car, I couldn’t help but wonder – did Lewis and Clark pack s’mores fixins? Did they have a cooler stacked with apple juice, water, and soft drinks? Did they pack buns, onions and mustard for their hot dogs?