Outdoor Column | Les Winkeler: Squirrels not taking a hit from COVID

As soon as the last tomatoes were safely stored in the house, the bird feeders went back up. It was already well into the fall migration and I didn’t want to miss anything.

It took a day or two, but the birds slowly returned. There were house finch, cardinals, chickadees and for a week or so an invasion of pine siskins.

Thankfully, the squirrels kept their distance. Crazy thoughts entered my mind. Perhaps I had broken them of the habit. Is it possible they found someone else in the neighborhood to sponge off of? Perhaps without my handouts they had moved across town.

All those thoughts were foolhardy.

I awoke one morning to find a squirrel teetering wildly over the side of the fence, precariously gripping a feeder with his front paws. I banged on the back door loudly. The noise startled him, causing him to lose his grip on the feeder and tumble to the ground.

The momentary laughter was tempered by the knowledge that like Arnold Schwarzenegger, “They’d be back.”

And, they returned with a vengeance — a veritable plague. Of course, I don’t have to worry about famine. There are enough squirrels in my yard to feed a large family for months.